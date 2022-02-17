Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Acutus Medical, Inc. (AFIB)

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFIB) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, the Company’s products; (ii) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where the Company did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system’s operations; (iii) as a result, the Company was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (iv) the Company management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company’s 2021 financial results; and (v) the Company’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing the Company.

On November 11, 2021, the Company announced that it had slashed its 2021 revenue guidance due, in part, to a strategic decision by the Company during the third quarter of 2021 to relocate approximately 20% of AcQMap systems installations under then-existing evaluation arrangements to address meaningfully lower-than-expected product adoption. Further, contrary to the Company’s representations during the Class Period, the Company revealed that it needed to relocate AcQMap systems that had been placed in improper locations, thereby negatively impacting customer uptake. On this news, the price of the Company’s common stock plummeted more than 45% in a single day, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Acutus should contact the Firm prior to the April 18, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .