Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE)

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (“Pulse” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLSE) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s common stock between January 12, 2021 and February 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (ii) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (iii) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

In October 2020, Pulse initiated its investigational device exemption (“IDE”) study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesions using the CellFX System. On February 8, 2022, before the market opened, Pulse announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) concluded there was insufficient clinical evidence to support the Company’s 510(k) submission to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia. Among other things, the FDA found “that the Company had not met the primary endpoints of the sebaceous hyperplasia FDA-approved IDE study.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.74, or over 34%, to close at $7.12 per share on February 8, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Pulse should contact the Firm prior to the April 18, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .