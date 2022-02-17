Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SunPower Corporation (SPWR)

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SunPower Corporation (“SunPower” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPWR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased the Company’s common stock between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (ii) as a result, SunPower was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (iii) consequently, SunPower’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (iv) thus, Defendants’ positive statements about SunPower’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On January 20, 2022, SunPower announced that it had “identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors.” SunPower “expects approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022” to replace the faulty connectors. On this news, SunPower’s share price fell nearly 17%, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SunPower should contact the Firm prior to the April 18, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .