Cityview Promotes Two Seasoned Leaders to Firm Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, today announced the promotion of Adam Perry, senior vice president, Development and Construction Management, and Devang Shah, managing director, acquisitions, to partner. In their expanded roles, Perry and Shah will help shape the strategic vision of the firm and ensure Cityview remains a leader in sustainable workforce and attainable housing throughout the Western U.S.



“We are excited to welcome Adam and Devang as Cityview’s newest partners,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “Their collective initiative, strategic counsel and expertise have been invaluable to Cityview, and their new roles will further enable them to deliver value for our investors, our communities and our residents.”

With more than 14 years of real estate development experience, Perry manages all aspects of Cityview’s development and construction management process for ground-up projects including due diligence and entitlement processing, design, budgeting, contracting, construction management, closeout and turnover. During his time at Cityview, Perry has overseen development and construction management across assets in Cityview’s five prior funds.

“Adam’s leadership has allowed us to nearly double our development capabilities over the past 5 years. His expertise in controlling costs, proactivity in minimizing supply chain disruptions and commitment to sustainable building practices, together with his drive to provide value to residents through state-of-the-art amenities and purposefully-designed living spaces, has allowed Cityview to continue to deliver fantastic projects,” Burton said.

Perry joined Cityview in 2016 after working at CIM Group as an associate vice president of development, overseeing ground-up retail, office and mixed-use developments. Prior to that, he worked at Alonzo Construction as a project manager overseeing commercial and residential construction projects.

“Cityview’s culture, community-centric focus, and commitment to sustainability not only drew me to the firm but have clearly been key drivers behind our success, second only to the dedication and talent of the Cityview team,” said Perry. “I am honored to continue championing the firm’s vision of providing quality attainable housing to supply-constrained markets.”

With more than 24 years of experience, Shah is a leader in the value-add space, bringing his extensive market knowledge, design and construction expertise, and ability to effectively execute to each investment. Shah is responsible for Cityview’s multifamily value-add acquisition and value-add asset management platforms and has overseen the acquisition, development, design, construction and asset management of over 40 Cityview projects.

“Devang has been an integral part of Cityview’s evolution as a leader in the value-add business. His decades of experience, deep industry relationships, and design expertise have significantly contributed to our growing success. Devang also embodies our firm’s commitment to excellence, inclusion, and sustainability and we are proud to have him join the firm’s partnership,” said Burton.

Prior to joining Cityview, Shah held roles including principle of an independent project management firm, serving as an owner’s representative to national institutional investment firms, builders and developers, and at RCLCo, LLC, a national independent real estate consulting firm, where he served as vice president.

“This promotion presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my acquisition and value-add experience for the firm’s continued success as a premier multifamily workforce housing investor and operator,” said Shah. “The integrity and caliber of our 130+ team is second-to-none and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued growth in the coming years. I am also extremely proud to join a firm that values diversity and inclusion, with a workforce of over 50% minorities and a partnership of more than 40% minority or women.”

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in high-growth markets in the Western US. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating value-add multifamily and mixed-use projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview investments have generated nearly $5 billion in urban investment across more than 120 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

Media Contact:

Marisa Valbona

IDEA HALL

619-708-7990

marisav@ideahall.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92f458c1-c5fb-4a6f-9069-0aff31f134f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/990bb4bf-3c35-4d67-9445-a0b220b1ed53