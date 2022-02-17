Noitom Receives Epic MegaGrant, Will Further Motion Capture and Virtual Production Development

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It was announced today that Noitom International, Inc., the award-winning developer of motion capture hardware systems for gaming, VFX, animation and more, has received an Epic MegaGrant from Epic Games.

Launched in 2019, Epic MegaGrants is a $100 million program continuing Epic's long-standing commitment to the success of creators, big and small. The program assists game developers, enterprise professionals, media and entertainment creators, educators, and tool developers creating incredible work with Unreal Engine. Offering grants up to half a million dollars, Epic MegaGrants has helped more than 1,600 recipients around the world.

Funding obtained as part of Noitom's MegaGrant will be used for further advancements to NoitomVPS, the company's complete virtual production solution. Fully integrated with the Unreal Engine Pipeline, NoitomVPS combines Perception Neuron Studio and its hybrid tracking markers with optical cameras for state-of-the-art full body and finger tracking, along with prop and camera tracking. Beginning at less than $50,000, the technology allows smaller studios to successfully complete larger productions in less time and for less money than possible when using traditional production methods.

"NoitomVPS presents small-to-medium-sized studios with the opportunity to scale their production needs as they grow," says Alberto Alvarez, Technical Director at Noitom. "From single creators driving one character using our Inertial Mocap solution, Perception Neuron Studio, to our complete virtual production solution that blends our hybrid tracking technology with the latest tools in Unreal Engine, NoitomVPS adapts to support creators needs without compromising on tracking quality. Support from our Epic MegaGrant will aid the Noitom Team to continue development on NoitomVPS and bring this revolutionary tool to more markets in 2022 and beyond."

The MegaGrant announcement rounds out a hallmark year for NoitomVPS. The virtual production pipeline was used in collaboration with Noitom's partners worldwide for 3D animation projects streaming on platforms like Discovery Kids and Amazon Prime as well as on the company's in-house production, "Pacha Mama," which was awarded two Telly Awards in May 2021.

About Noitom

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom's team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom's current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and NoitomVPS. Noitom is located in Beijing with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit, http://www.noitom.com.

