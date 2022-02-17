BioAegis Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Two New Corporate Board Members

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioAegis Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage, private company developing therapies for inflammatory, infectious, and degenerative diseases based on a portfolio built around gelsolin technology, announces the appointment of Dr. Kerry Maguire and Kris Vinckier, to the Corporate Board, effective February 15, 2022.

Kerry Maguire, DDS, MSPH, Brings Extensive Clinical and Global Health Expertise

Dr. Kerry Maguire is a healthcare executive who most recently served as the Vice-President for Clinical Operations at the Forsyth Institute in Cambridge, MA. As a public health professional, her focus has been on health disparities of vulnerable populations, primarily children and people living with HIV.

Kerry has held faculty roles at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine and the University of Colorado where she taught both didactic and clinical courses and participated in school, university, and faculty governance.

Dr. Maguire also led the Academic Relations team at Colgate Oral Pharmaceuticals and was Director of Professional Advocacy at Tom’s of Maine. She currently serves on the boards of the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, The Children’s Trust, and Options for Children in Zambia, an organization she founded with BioAegis co-founder, Dr. Tom Stossel, to address oral health, HIV, and sickle cell disease in rural Africa.

Kerry graduated cum laude from the University of Colorado School of Dental Medicine and completed an Advanced Education in General Dentistry residency the following year. She received her Master of Science in Public Health from the University of Colorado School of Medicine.

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to help drive the advancement of this technology. My belief that gelsolin can improve global health is a continuation of Tom’s legacy – and my passion for making a difference,” shared Dr. Maguire.

Kris Vinckier Brings Over 35 Years of Financial, Strategic and Leadership Experience

Kris Vinckier is a Director and Co-Founder of Paradox Investment Management BV, which manages the investment fund, Paradox Investment Network BV, a Private Privak under Belgian Law. Mr. Vinckier is a seasoned executive in the financial and commercial services sector, who currently serves as the Head of Business Strategy Life and Employee Benefits for Vivium, a brand of P&V Group, one of Belgium’s premier insurance companies.

Mr. Vinckier has over 35 years of experience in C-level executive positions which include directing the integration of complex and diverse aspects of business operations from risk analysis and product development to implementing and optimizing organizational efficiencies through commercialization--including the development of end-market distribution channels.

Kris Vinckier has negotiated high-level policies with political and regulatory bodies and consulted on acquisition transactions. He has led postgraduate leadership and strategy programs with a focus on the banking and insurance sector.

“As a new board member, I will endeavor to bring my knowledge, experience, and perspective to the BioAegis board,” said Mr. Vinckier. “With additional capital from Paradox, BioAegis is now poised to expeditiously advance new indications, building out BioAegis’ pipeline.”

Mr. Vinckier received his undergraduate and master’s degree in Physical Education and Movement Sciences in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

About BioAegis

BioAegis Therapeutics Inc. is a NJ-based clinical-stage, private company whose mission is to capitalize on a key component of the body’s innate immune system, gelsolin, to prevent adverse outcomes in diseases driven by inflammation and infection.

BioAegis’ platform is built upon the recombinant form of plasma gelsolin, a highly conserved abundant human protein in healthy individuals. Its role is to keep inflammation localized to the site of injury and to boost the body’s ability to clear pathogens, but normal levels are depleted by diverse inflammatory conditions. Restoring gelsolin levels with the human recombinant form helps immune cells fight infection and controls inflammation so it does not spread and cause damage.

BioAegis has the exclusive license to broad, worldwide intellectual property through Harvard-Brigham and Women’s Hospital. It holds over 40 patents issued for coverage of infection, inflammatory disease, renal failure, multiple sclerosis, and other neurologic diseases. BioAegis will also have US biologics exclusivity and has recently filed new IP in areas of unmet need.

