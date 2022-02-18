Celebrating Black History Month: SBA Administrator Guzman to Join NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., for Fireside Chat

Washington, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

SBA’s Elevating Small Business Series Webinar: Celebrating Black History Month

In celebration of Black History Month, the U.S. Small Business Administration will host a virtual fireside chat with SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman and Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., President and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association, on financial wellness, creating generational wealth through entrepreneurship, and the importance of increasing equity and access to opportunities to help uplift and support Black-owned small businesses. There will be an audience Q&A where Dr. Chavis will be joined by SBA’s Chief of Staff Antwaun Griffin and SBA St. Louis District Director Maureen Brinkley to discuss SBA initiatives and resources that support existing small businesses and new startups as they pivot and grow in a post-COVID world. The event will be moderated by Kendall Corley, the SBA’s Deputy Chief of Staff of External Engagement.

WHEN:

Thursday, February 24, 2022

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. (EST)

WHO:

Isabella Casillas Guzman , Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., President and CEO, National Newspaper Publishers Association

Antwaun Griffin , Chief of Staff, U.S. Small Business Administration

Kendall Corley , Deputy Chief of Staff of External Engagement, U.S. Small Business Administration

Maureen Brinkley, St. Louis District Director, U.S. Small Business Administration

HOW:

Registration is required. Click here to register or visit

https://sbabhm.eventbrite.com

This event will be recorded.

---

All SBA programs and services are extended to the public on a nondiscriminatory basis. SBA’s support of or participation in this event is not an endorsement of any product, service, or entity. Reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities will be made if requested at least four (4) days in advance of this event. Please send an email to reasonableaccommodation@sba.gov with the subject header “ACCOMMODATION REQUEST”.

###

About the U.S. Small Business Administration