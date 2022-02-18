Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. Announces Postponement of Special Meeting of Preferred Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (CSE: CLC) Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Christina Lake”) announces that the special meeting (the "Meeting") of class B preferred shareholders (the "Preferred Holders") originally scheduled for February 21, 2022 to consider certain amendments to the preferred share terms, has been postponed to March 11, 2022.



The record date for the Meeting is unchanged. Preferred Holders of record on January 20, 2022 will be entitled to receive notice of, and to vote, at the Meeting. An information circular containing details of the meeting matters was mailed to Preferred Holders on the date hereof.

ABOUT CHRISTINA LAKE CANNABIS CORP.

Christina Lake is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation licence and corresponding processing/sales amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development licence (early 2020). CLC’s facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. CLC also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal 32-acre site, which enables the Company to grow at a much larger scale. CLC cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and in its inaugural harvest year produced 32,500 kg (71,650 lb) on its existing facility before developing an adjacent 99-acre expansion property. Such an expansion will ultimately bring CLC’s annual cultivation footprint to over 4.35 million square feet, which could enable at least 150,000 kg (330,693 lb) of low-cost, high-quality, sun-grown cannabis to be produced annually by the Company.

For more information, please visit www.christinalakecannabis.com and www.sedar.com . CLC.CN

For more Information, please contact:

Jamie Frawley

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

jamie@clccanabis.com

416-268-9432

