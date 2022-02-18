TitanHQ Announces Acquisition of Cyber Risk Aware

GALWAY, Ireland & TAMPA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TitanHQ, the leading cybersecurity SaaS business, today announced their acquisition of Cyber Risk Aware. Established in 2016, Cyber Risk Aware is a global leader in security awareness and mitigation of human cyber risk, assisting companies to help their staff protect the company network.

Cyber Risk Aware delivers real-time cyber security awareness training to staff in response to actual staff network behavior. This intuitive and real-time security awareness training reduces the likelihood users will be impacted by the latest threats such as ransomware, BEC attacks and data breaches, whilst also enabling organizations to meet compliance obligations. Leading global businesses that trust Cyber Risk Aware include Standard Charter, Glen Dimplex and Invesco.

The acquisition will further bolster TitanHQ's already extensive security offering. The combination of intelligent security awareness training with phishing simulation and TitanHQ's advanced email protection and DNS security solutions creates a powerful, multi-layered cybersecurity platform that secures end users from compromise. This is the go-to cybersecurity platform for IT Managed Service Providers and internal IT teams.

"This is a fantastic addition to the TitanHQ team and solution portfolio. It allows us to add a human protection layer to our MSP Security platform, with a fantastic feature-rich solution as demonstrated by the high-caliber customers using it. Stephen and his team have built a great company over the years, and we are delighted to have them join the exciting TitanHQ journey," said TitanHQ CEO Ronan Kavanagh.

Stephen Burke, CEO of Cyber Risk Aware, commented: "I am incredibly proud that Cyber Risk Aware has been acquired by TitanHQ, cybersecurity business that I have greatly admired for a long time. Today's announcement is fantastic news for both our clients and partners. We will jointly bring together a platform of innovative security solutions that address the #1 threat vector used by bad actors that cause 99% of security breaches, "End User Compromise". When I first started Cyber Risk Aware, my aim was to be the global security awareness leader in delivering the right message, to the right user at the right time. Now as part of TitanHQ, I am more excited than ever about the unique value proposition we bring to market".

The solution is available to both new and existing customers and MSP partners at TitanHQ.com and is now branded as SafeTitan, Security Awareness Training. Cyber Risk Aware existing clients are unaffected and will benefit from improvements in the platform in terms of phishing sims content and an exciting, innovative product roadmap.

About TitanHQ

TitanHQ is a 20-year-old multi-award-winning cybersecurity business. We protect end users for over 8,500 businesses and 2,500 MSP partners. Our secure platform protects your users from malware, ransomware, phishing, viruses, botnets and other end user compromises.

Most importantly, our products were built from the ground up for MSPs. We save MSPs support and engineering time by stopping problems at the source while also providing ideal products to sell in your technology stack.

For more information on TitanHQ's new Security Awareness Solution, visit www.TitanHQ.com/SafeTitan

Press Contact: Geraldine Hunt

Email: ghunt@titanhq.com

Related Images











Image 1: SafeTitan





SafeTitan Cyber Security Awareness Training

















Image 2: Ronan Kavanagh





Ronan Kavanagh - CEO TitanHQ









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment