Europe Air Duct Market to Reach USD 2.95 Billion by 2028; Rising Importance of Indoor Air Quality to Propel Market Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Europe Air Duct Market size reached USD 2.95 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2020 and reached USD 2.17 billion in 2021. The rising importance of indoor air quality and the adoption of smart technologies are expected to boost the industry’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Europe Air Duct Market, 2021-2028.”

Air duct is used in several commercial, industrial, and public facilities to distribute airflow efficiently. They transport cool or heated air using pipelines and boost air quality and safety. The emergence of several industries and rising concerns regarding employee safety and air quality are expected to boost the product’s adoption. Furthermore, incorporating smart technologies such as demand-controlled ventilation, IoT-enabled products, and sensor-connection are expected to boost the Europe air duct industry. In addition, the emergence of several commercial and residential constructions is likely to foster market development.

Get Sample Brochure for More Details @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/europe-air-duct-market-106345

Companies Operating in Europe Air Duct Market

Lindab (Båstad, Sweden)

Air Spiralo Group (Schagen, Netherlands)

FabricAir (Køge, Denmark)

Kingspan Group (Cavan, Ireland)

Domus (Genuit Group) (Caerphilly, U.K.)

ISOVER (SAINT-GOBAIN) (Courbevoie, France)

Aldes Group (Lyon, France)

Airflow Developments Limited (High Wycombe, U.K.)

Verplas Limited (Indutrade) (Dorset, U.K.)

ROKAFLEX (Braak, Germany)

HAS-Vent Ltd. (Wombourne, England)

Nordfab (Mariager, Denmark)

Aermec (U.K.) (Basildon, England)

Rega Ventilation (Biggleswade, England)

Maschinen- und Apparatebau Hagen GmbH (Breckerfeld, Germany)

BerlinerLuft International (Berling, Germany)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 4.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 2.95 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.08 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Type, Shape, Application, and Region. Growth Drivers Adoption of Direct Ducts Using Sealed Joints to Bolster Market Development Infrastructural Development and Support from Government Bodies to Fuel Market Growth in Germany Major Players Incorporate Acquisition Strategies to Expand Production Activities





Speak To Our Analyst for this Report @ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/europe-air-duct-market-106345

COVID-19 Impact

Robust Demand from Commercial and Residential Sectors to Bolster Market Growth

This market is expected to be positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the rising demand for ducts from the commercial and residential sectors. The adoption of social distancing, technologically automated production machinery, and reduced capacities enable manufacturers to meet deadlines and satisfy consumer demand. Furthermore, rising construction activities and surging demand for good air quality are expected to boost the product demand. These factors are likely to propel the industry's growth during the pandemic.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/europe-air-duct-market-106345

Segments

Type, Shape, Application, and Region are studied for the Market

By type, the market is segmented into fabric duct, flexible duct, aluminum (AI) duct, and others. As per shape, it is classified into triangular, square/rectangular, half round, round, and others. Based on application, it is categorized into industrial facilities, commercial facilities, government buildings, public facilities, and others. Country-wise, it is clubbed into Italy, Russia, the U.K., Germany, and the rest of Europe.

Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Adoption of Direct Ducts Using Sealed Joints to Bolster Market Development

The rising adoption of direct ducts using sealed joints and connections boosts efficiency and ensures minimal heat loss. Sealed air ducts reduce leakage and energy loss concerns. They can be operated in a closed design and deliver optimal comfort, sustaining heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) efficiency. Furthermore, rising awareness regarding the energy savings of air ducts is likely to boost their adoption among the residential sectors. Rising per-capita income, rapid urbanization, and increased investments in the development of technologically advanced air ducts are likely to boost the product adoption. These factors are likely to drive the Europe air duct market growth.

However, rising ductless system installations and high maintenance costs of the ducts may hinder the market’s progress.

Quick Buy - Europe Air Duct Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106345

Country Insights

Infrastructural Development and Support from Government Bodies to Fuel Market Growth in Germany

Germany is projected to dominate the Europe air duct market share due to rising infrastructural development and government backing to develop effective air ducts. The market in Germany stood at USD 0.48 billion in 2020 and is expected to hold the largest portion of the market share during the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid adoption of advanced technologies and increasing construction activities and industries may boost the market progress.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Incorporate Acquisition Strategies to Expand Production Activities

Prominent companies operating in the market utilize acquisition strategies to expand their production activities. For example, in June 2021, Kingspan Group acquired LOGSTOR A/S, a major pre-insulated pipes and energy-efficient distribution system. This undertaking shall expand the company’s production facilities and enable the company to manufacture efficient ducting and piping solutions. Furthermore, incorporating research and development, partnerships, mergers, and novel product launches may help companies boost their market position globally.

Industry Development

March 2021: Verplas Limited signed an agreement with VEKA Compounds to supply optimal quality recycled ‘PVC-U pellet’. Verplas uses recycled virgin PVC-U for the production of its extruded ducting products.

Table of Contents

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Force Analysis

Europe Air Duct Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Europe Flexible Air Duct Market Analysis Price Trend Analysis Recent Developments Europe Flexible Duct Market Share Analysis, 2020 Suppliers of Flexible Duct Quantitative Data for Europe Flexible Duct Market

Key Market Insights and Analysis, By Segments

Profiles of Key Players (Would be provided for 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc. Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments



TOC Continued…

Ask for Customization of this Report@ https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/europe-air-duct-market-106345

Have a Look at Related Research:

HVAC Control System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Traditional HVAC Control Systems, Smart HVAC Control Systems), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Test Equipment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by End-use (Mobile/Tablet, based scanning tool, PC/Laptop Based scanning tool, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2022-2029

Garage and Overhead Door Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Material Type (Aluminum, Steel, Wood, Fiberglass, Others (Vinyl, etc.)), By End User (Residential, Commercial) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Copiers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Wide Format Copy Machines, Digital Copy Machines, All-In-One Copy Machines), By Colour (Monochrome Copiers, Color Copiers), By Application (Government, Commercial, Others (Offices, etc.)) and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Stick, Handheld, Upright, Robotic, Backpack, Canister), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights