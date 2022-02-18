Edf: 2021 ANNUAL RESULTS, Financial targets achieved, Strong increase in EBITDA and Net Income compared to 2020 and 2019, Successful disposal and cost savings plans, Decrease in carbon intensity

English French





PRESS RELEASE

18 February 2022

2021 ANNUAL RESULTS

Financial targets achieved

Strong increase in EBITDA and Net Income compared to 2020 and 2019

Successful disposal and cost savings plans

Decrease in carbon intensity

2021 Financial Results

Sales €84.5bn +21.6% org.( 1)

EBITDA €18.0bn +11.3% org.(1)

Net income excluding non-recurring items (2) €4.7bn x2.4

Net income – Group share €5.1bn ~ x8

Net debt/EBITDA 2.4x

Dividend per share €0.58 (3)

2021 Highlights

2021 Achievements

All financial targets achieved

Strong EBITDA growth vs. 2020 and 2019

Disposal and cost savings plans achieved one year ahead of schedule





Nuclear

Nuclear power included in European Taxonomy ( 4 )

Existing nuclear and “Grand Carénage”: Five fourth 10-year inspections completed and two in progress, extension of 1,300MW French nuclear fleet depreciation period to 50 years

Flamanville 3: update of fuel loading target from end-2022 to Q2 2023 and construction costs from €12.4bn to €12.7bn ( 5 )

Sizewell C: draft law introduced by the UK government on a funding scheme (Regulated Asset Base) of new nuclear projects

Signature of an exclusive agreement with GE to acquire part of the GE Steam Power’s nuclear activities (6), excluding the American continent





Wind and solar renewables

Increased production: 20.9TWh, +8.3% vs end-2020

Acceleration in commissioning: 3.1GW gross (vs 2.5GW in 2020)

Installed capacity growth: 12GW net at end-2021 (+13% vs end-2020)

Substantial capacity under construction: 7.9GW gross at end-2021

Projects pipeline: ~ 76GW (+27% vs end-2020)





Customers and services

1.4 million residential electricity customers with market offers in France, up 40% vs end-2020 and consistent with the target of 3 million in 2023

Strong growth in electric mobility: close to 200,000 charging points installed and managed at end-2021, mainly via Pod Point, leader in home charging in the UK with over 150,000 charging points

Dalkia Electrotechnics/Citelum: winner of a 10-year public lighting contract for the city of Paris





Enedis

Linky: successful roll-out of smart meters, final programme target achieved in terms of time, costs and performance





Italy

Strategic repositioning of Edison: reorganisation of renewable assets (7) and refocus on core businesses





International

Construction of the Nachtigal hydro powerplant (420MW) in Cameroon: progress on civil engineering and electro-mechanical works (more than half completed). Industrial commissioning planned for 2024





Environmental & social achievements and targets

Carbon intensity: 48 gCO 2 /kWh in 2021 vs. 51 gCO 2 /kWh in 2020, level around 5x lower than the European average for utilities

/kWh in 2021 vs. 51 gCO /kWh in 2020, level around 5x lower than the European average for utilities Gender equality: Women accounted for 29.8% of management committee members at Group’s entities in 2021 vs 28.7% in 2020, in line with Group targets





Outlook and Action plan

Announcements by the French President on 10 February 2022 in Belfort

Support to the French nuclear sector Launch of a construction program of 6 EPR2 reactors and potentially 8 more Extended operations for all reactors, except for safety issues Development of the French SMR programmes, including €500 million for NUWARD TM

Acceleration of renewable energy development (solar, offshore and onshore wind and hydro)

Confirmation of the growing role of low-carbon electricity in France’s climate ambition, in a context of reduction in energy consumption





Exceptional regulatory measures to limit increase in tariffs in 2022 (8)

Additional allocation of 20TWh of ARENH volumes ( 9 ) for 2022

for 2022 12-month postponement to February 2023 of part of the tariff increase relative to 2022 (10)





Nuclear

Outages or extended outages of nuclear reactors owing to the detection of defaults on the pipes of the safety injection system

French nuclear output estimate updated (11) to 295 - 315TWh for 2022 and 300 - 330TWh for 2023





2022

EDF draws attention to the 2022 EBITDA. Starting from the 2021 actual of €18bn, this figure will include: around €6bn improvement in price effect around -€8bn related to exceptional regulatory measures ( 12 ) around -€11bn linked to nuclear output reduction and other effects related to the Group's performance







These estimates, which are highly sensitive to market prices, are presented for illustrative purposes (13) and are based on information that the Group has currently available.

Launch of an action plan

As announced on January 13 2022 (14), EDF presented to its Board of Directors’ meeting on February 17 2022 an action plan aimed at strengthening its balance sheet structure in the context of the events of early 2022.

This plan aims at pursuing the Group's strategy, which is based on a balanced mix of nuclear and renewable energies, develops energy efficiency services and provides its customers with even more innovation.

In order to finance this strategy, EDF notified its intention to:

Submit as soon as possible to the Board of Directors, and subject to market conditions, a proposed rights issue with preferential subscription rights leading to the issuance of approximately 510 million new shares for an amount of approximately €2.5 billion, including issue premium ( 15 ) .

. Propose an option to receive a scrip dividend (16) for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.





The French State, EDF's largest shareholder, has indicated its position to the Board of Directors on the two points above, which will be communicated separately.

Carry out additional disposals of around €3 billion (17) over 2022 - 2024.





AMBITIONS (18)









2023 ambitions Net financial debt / EBITDA ~3x







Adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA (19) 4.5x to 5x









Meeting on 17 February 2022 under the chairmanship of Jean-Bernard Lévy, EDF’s Board of Directors approved the consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2021.

Jean-Bernard Lévy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, commented:

"In 2021, EDF met its commercial, operational and financial targets. The EDF Group's EBITDA grew significantly and reached its highest level since 2015. The deployment of the CAP 2030 strategy was a major success in 2021, testifying to the skills and mobilisation of all men and women of Group.

The difficulties encountered at the beginning of 2022 have led EDF to implement an action plan aimed to continue this strategy in support of the energy transition and France's industrial and climate objectives for the 2030 and 2050 horizons."



Change in EDF Group results

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Change

(%) Organic change (%) Sales 69,031 84,461 22.4 21.6 EBITDA 16,174 18,005 11.3 11.3 EBIT 3,875 5,225 34.8 Net income – Group share 650 5,113 ~x8 Net income excl. non-recurring items (Erreur ! Signet non défini.) 1,969 4,717 x2.4

Change in EDF Group EBITDA

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Change (%) Organic change (%) France - Generation and supply activities 7,412 7,394 -0.2 -0.3 France - Regulated activities 5,206 5,992 15.1 15.1 EDF Renewables 848 815 -3.9 -3.7 Dalkia 290 378 30.3 31.7 Framatome 271 310 14.4 18.5 United Kingdom 823 - 21 -102.6 -108.0 Italy 683 1,046 53.1 53.0 Other international 380 267 -29.7 -22.9 Other activities 261 1,824 x7 x7 Total Group 16,174 18,005 11.3 11.3

Organic growth in EBITDA of 11.3% between 2020 and 2021 is mainly related to an increase in nuclear output in France. This trend was also driven by the extremely positive performance in the trading business, by the significant improvements in Italy and in the French regulated activities, and by the reduction in production tax. However, outages and extended outages of nuclear reactors at the end of the year in France required the purchase of volumes on the market against a backdrop of a sharp rise in electricity prices. This had a strongly unfavourable impact. The United Kingdom was negatively impacted by the decrease in nuclear output and the sharp decline in realised nuclear prices stemming from substantial buybacks at high market prices.



Operational performance

Nuclear output in France reached 360.7TWh, up 25.3TWh year on year. This change mainly reflects the following factors:

improved availability of the fleet and lower modulation volumes, after 2020, impacted by the health crisis.

despite the lack of 2021 production from the two Fessenheim reactors, which closed in first-half 2020

Hydro output in France totalled 41.8TWh (1), down 2.9TWh compared with 2020.

In the United Kingdom, nuclear output was 41.7TWh, down 4.0TWh compare to 2020. This downturn resulted notably from more planned outages in 2021 than in 2020 and from the three-month extension of the Sizewell B outage. The Dungeness plant was closed definitively in June 2021 and the two Hunterston B reactors shut down permanently on 26 November 2021 and 7 January 2022 respectively.

In Belgium, the improved availability of thermal plants helped to increase the services provided to the electric system. Hydro generation benefited from extremely favourable conditions in 2021.

EDF Renewables output amounted to 17TWh (+1.6TWh), up 10.5% in organic terms, thanks to the commissioning of new capacity.

Disposal and cost savings plans achieved one year ahead of schedule

To offset the impacts of the health crisis on the Group’s financial situation, cost savings and disposal plans were launched mid-2020 with a view to reducing operating expenses(2) by €500 million between 2019 and 2022 and generating approximately €3 billion in disposals(3) between 2020 and 2022. At end-2021, €545 million in cost savings had been achieved. Asset disposals signed or completed at 31 December 2021 had a favourable effect of around €3 billion on net debt and around €3.7 billion on the Group’s economic debt (4).

These disposals are consistent with Group strategy and have helped to refocus on core businesses and to withdraw from carbonised activities (mainly the sales of the E&P business and of the IDG gas distribution network).

Both plans have exceeded their targets one year ahead of schedule.

Extension of 1,300MW French nuclear fleet depreciation period

The Group changed the depreciation period of its 1,300MW PWR plants in France on 1 January 2021, as the technical, economic and governance conditions had been met.

Since then, the provisions related to nuclear production decrease by €1,016 million. This decrease is largely taxed and generated a tax disbursement of €184 million.

The impact of the 50-year depreciation period extension on net income - Group share for this year is +€405 million.

Dividend proposed for 2021: €0.58 per share, or a pay-out rate

of 45%, with the option to pay in new shares

The EDF Board of Directors meeting on 17 February 2022 decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders due to be convened to approve the accounts for the year ending 31 December 2021 on 12 May 2022 (hereinafter the General Meeting) the payment of a dividend of €0.58 per share in respect of 2021, corresponding to a 45% pay-out rate of current net profit(5).

Taking account of the interim dividend of €0.30 per share paid in December 2021, the balance of the dividend to be paid in respect of 2021 is €0.28 per share for shares with the ordinary dividend and €0.338 per share for shares with the bonus dividend.

Pending approval by the General Meeting in accordance with Article L. 232-18 of the Code of Commerce and Article 25 of the Company’s Articles of Association, the EDF Board of Directors meeting of 17 February 2022 decided to propose to all shareholders the possibility of having the balance of the dividend due for the year ending 31 December 2021 paid in the form of new shares in the Company. If this option is exercised, the new shares will be issued at a price equal to 90% of the average of the first listed prices of the EDF share on the regulated Euronext Paris market over the 20 trading days preceding the General Meeting, less the amount of the balance of the dividend remaining to be paid for the year 2021, all rounded up to the next euro centime. The French State committed to scrip for the dividend relating 2021 year.

The EDF Board of Directors meeting of 17 February 2022 set the terms for settlement of the balance of the dividend for 2021 that shareholders will be asked to approve at the General Meeting:

detachment of dividends (ordinary and bonus) on 18 May 2022;

exercise period for the option for payment in new shares from 20 May to 7 June 2022 inclusive ( 6 ) ;

; dividend balance payment and settlement and delivery of shares on 13 June 2022.





Unless they have opted for payment in new shares between 20 May and 7 June 2022 inclusive, shareholders will receive the balance of their dividend in cash on the date of its payment, namely 13 June 2022.

Net income

The financial result totalled €360 million in 2021, up €2,942 million relative to 2020. This change is owing to several factors:

a strong performance by dedicated assets, up €1,521 million vs 2020

the decrease in discount expenses charges of €1,063 million, largely owing to a lesser decline in the net discount rate for nuclear provisions in France between 2021 and 2020 than between 2020 and 2019

a €151 million decline in the cost of gross financial indebtedness, attributable to refinancing operations in an environment of low interest rates.





Restated for non-recurring items, the recurring financial loss came out at -€2,437 million compared with

-€3,705 million in 2020. In particular, the change in fair value of the dedicated assets portfolio is not included in the calculation of net income excluding non-recurring items.

Net income excluding non-recurring items amounted to €4,717 million at end-2021, up €2,748 million compared with end-2020. This change mainly reflects growth in EBITDA and that of the recurring financial loss in addition to less amortisation, linked to the extended depreciation period for 1,300MW plants.

Net income - Group share amounted to €5,113 million at end-2021, up €4,463 million. Apart from the considerable increase in net income excluding non-recurring items, the change includes the following after-tax items:

the change in fair value of financial instruments for €1,152 million

income of €362 million corresponding to a payment as part of an agreement signed between EDF and Areva on 29 June 2021

additional costs relating to repair work on the main secondary circuit welds at the Flamanville 3 EPR, totalling -€410 million, or an additional charge of -€140 million compare to 2020

costs related to the planned closure of Dungeness B, amounting to -€366 million. The latter includes the loss of value of the plant and the depreciation of fuel inventories and spare parts as well as the provisioning of penalties due under the capacity mechanism.

Cash flow and net financial debt

Group cash flow stood at -€1,525 million at the end of 2021, a significant improvement on 2020, when it came out at -€2,660 million (7). This trend mainly resulted from the strong growth in EBITDA and the amount of asset disposals completed in 2021, for a total €2,847 million.

Conversely, the working capital requirement (WCR) deteriorated by €1,526 million in 2021. The change in the WCR is mainly attributable to the deterioration in the WCR of the optimisation/trading activity and the increase in trade payables in an environment of high prices.

Net investments amounted to €15,725 million, an increase of €1,580 million versus 2020, a year marked by the health crisis.

Cash flow from operations (8) amounted to -€213 million, down €874 million compared with 2020.

31/12/2020 31/12/2021 Net financial debt(9) (in billions of euros) 42.3 43.0 Net financial debt/EBITDA 2.61x 2.39x

Net debt was limited to €43.0 billion on a strong performance in terms of cash EBITDA (+€17.1 billion), completed disposals (+€2.8 billion) and a social hybrid bond issue (+€1.2 billion).



Main Group results by segment

France – Generation and supply activities





(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales (10) 28,361 33,182 17.0 EBITDA 7,412 7,394 -0.3

The net impact on EBITDA of the 25.3TWh increase in nuclear output, combined with the 2.6TWh decline in hydropower output after the deduction of pumped volumes, is estimated at +€1,081 million.

Energy prices had a negative impact on EBITDA estimated at -€1,140 million, outages and extended outages at the end of the year having required purchases on the market at extremely high prices. In contrast, energy buybacks in 2020 were made at low prices.

The impacts on the downstream market were negative and estimated at -€249 million owing to a loss of customers, while capacity prices invoiced to customers had a favourable impact.

Furthermore, EBITDA benefitted from the reduction in production taxes as part of the recovery plan for an estimated €322 million.

France – Regulated activities (11)





(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales(1) 16,228 17,564 8.2 EBITDA 5,206 5,992 15.1

The substantial increase in EBITDA resulted primarily from an increase in distributed volumes, at 15.8TWh for an estimated €251 million, stemming from colder weather and following the impact of the health crisis in 2020. It also resulted from growth in the grid connection activities, which made a positive contribution to EBITDA for an estimated €159 million.

The trend in prices had a positive effect estimated at €30 million, mainly owing to the positive trend in the TURPE (12) indexation despite the negative effect of loss purchases against a backdrop of strong price increases on the market.

Furthermore, EBITDA benefitted from a €130 million reduction in production taxes as part of the recovery plan.



Renewable energies

EDF Renewables

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales (13) 1,582 1,767 12.3 EBITDA 848 815 -3.7 of which production EBITDA 904 877 - 3.1

The extreme cold snap in Texas in the first quarter had a significant negative impact on production EBITDA estimated at -€95 million. EDF Renewables was obliged to buy back energy at very high prices to meet its contractual commitments and had to book an impairment for one of its fleet assets, leading to a negative impact on net income.

The production EBITDA also benefits from an increase (+ 1.6 TWh) in volumes produced thanks to the capacities commissioned.

“Development & Sale of Structured Assets” made a favourable contribution to EBITDA, notably owing to disposals in the United States and Portugal.

Development costs increased, supporting the 27% growth in the portfolio of wind and solar projects of 73GW.

Group renewables excl. hydro France (14)

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Change (%) Organic change (%) Sales (1)(2) 2,304 2,848 23.6 24.1 EBITDA 1,331 1,279 -3.9 -4.1 Net investments -1,010 -1,351 33.8 -

EBITDA was impacted by the extreme cold snap in Texas in the first quarter. It was also adversely affected by the dip in wind generation in Belgium owing to unfavourable wind conditions. However, EBITDA benefited from an improved contribution of Edison wind generation in a favourable price environment.

Net investments rose slightly due in particular to the acquisition of 70% of E2i (Edison renewables platform) in 2021.

Energy Services

Dalkia

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales(15) 4,212 5,196 23.9 EBITDA 290 378 31.7

The strong EBITDA growth can be attributed primarily to the recovery in services and works following a first-half 2020 negatively impacted by the closure of numerous customer sites, the postponement of construction projects, and continued gains in performance in heating and cooling networks. It is also explained by a very good rebound in the works and energy efficiency activities in the UK.

Sales development remained strong, particularly in greening and operation and maintenance of heating networks, with contracts won in Issoire, Puteaux and Monplaisir (Angers) for exemple.

Group Energy Services (16)

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Change (%) Organic change (%) Sales(1) 5,541 6,796 22.6 22.7 EBITDA 318 441 38.7 38.4 Net investments - 438 - 447 2.0 -

The organic growth posted at Group level by Energy Services can be attributed to the recovery in business at Dalkia and Edison after the slowdown linked to the health crisis in 2020 and to the development of customer services in France.



Framatome

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales(17) 3,295 3,362 1.9 EBITDA(18) 534 584 11.4 EBITDA EDF Group contribution 271 310 18.5

EBITDA rose sharply as a result of brisk activity at “Fuel” and “Primary Component” production plants and the lesser impact of the health crisis.

The “Installed base” activity, mainly in North America and France, also contributed favourably to EBITDA.

The action plan on structural costs also continues to contribute to EBITDA.

Order intake amounted to around €3.7 billion at end-2021(19), an improvement relative to 2020.

Framatome is developing its engineering expertise and expanding its Instrumentation and Control (I&C) capabilities with the acquisition of the I&C activity of Rolls-Royce (20).



United Kingdom

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales (21) 9,041 10,114 8.4 EBITDA 823 - 21 -108.0

The extremely sharp decrease in EBITDA resulted mainly from a 4TWh downturn in nuclear output for an estimated -€198 million and from a substantial decrease in realised nuclear prices (-£12.6/MWh) stemming from a considerable volume of buybacks at high market prices, estimated at -€550 million.

Downstream activity was also impacted by the energy crisis in the United Kingdom. In particular, the contribution of the residential customer segment decreased as the rise in energy prices was not fully passed in 2021 on to customers with capped prices.

The acquisition of Green Network Energy’s customers on the one hand, the integration of Utility Point and Zog Energy clients’portfolio in accordance with the supplier of last-resort mechanism on the other hand, have required additional purchases.

Business in the industrial and commercial segment increased relative to 2020, the latter having been adversely affected by the health crisis.

Italy

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales (1) 5,967 11,212 88.1 EBITDA 683 1,046 52.9

The electricity activities reported EBITDA growth, in particular thanks to the improved use of combined cycle gas turbines and of ancillary services in an environment of highly volatile market prices. The contribution from renewable energy generation also increased, especially wind power, against a backdrop of high prices.

Gas business benefited from the capital gain generated from the disposal of Infrastrutture Distribuzione Gas (IDG), the surge in activity (impact of the health crisis) in the industrial customer segments and a colder weather in 2021 than in 2020.

Ebitda also benefited from the growth of the services activities.

Other notable developments included the entry of a new financial partner, which acquired a 49% stake, in renewables platform: the aim being to develop new generation capacities.



Other international

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales(22) 2,420 3,353 28.1 EBITDA 380 267 -22.9 of which Belgium 247 125 -42.9 of which Brazil 115 143 32.2

In Belgium (23), the decline in EBITDA resulted primarily from reduced wind farm production, linked to less favourable wind conditions compared with 2020, and purchases at high prices, particularly at the end of the year.

Net installed wind capacity increased to 591MW (24), up 7.8% compared with end-2020. Nuclear output is increasing. The improved availability of thermal plants helped to increase the services provided to the electric system.

After the slowdown in 2020 owing to the health crisis, service activities returned to growth and downstream activities held up well against a backdrop that continued to suffer from intense competition and extensions to social tariffs.

Luminus finalised the acquisition of around 330,000 customers from Essent Belgium, the Belgian gas and electricity supplier (25).

In Brazil, EBITDA increased in organic terms thanks to the increase in the price of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) relating to the EDF Norte Fluminense plant, by 28% in November 2020 and 7% in November 2021, as well as sales at high prices on the spot market.



Other activities

(in millions of euros) 2020 2021 Organic change (%) Sales(26) 2,127 3,905 84.2 EBITDA 261 1,824 x7 of which gas activities - 455 426 n.a of which EDF Trading 633 1,200 89.6

The increased EBITDA of gas activities resulted mainly from the revaluation of long-term contracts (with no cash effect) in line with the substantial improvement in medium- and long-term USA-Europe spreads and an improvement in the operational margins of the Group’s gas businesses.

EDF Trading posted EBITDA of €1,200 million, up an organic 89.6% relative to 2020. This was an outstanding performance given the extreme volatility on the commodities markets.

The trend was also underpinned by the sale of real estate in France.



Main subsequent events (27)

after the third-quarter 2021 press release

Nuclear

EDF updated its 2023 French nuclear output estimate (see 11 February 2022 press release).

EDF Signed an Exclusive Agreement to Acquire Part of GE Steam Power’s Nuclear Activities (see 10 February 2022 press release).

EDF adjusted its nuclear output estimates for France for 2022 (see 7 February 2022 press release).

Exceptional measures announced by the French government (see 13 January 2022 press release).

EDF updated its nuclear output estimates for France for 2022 (see 13 January 2022 press release).

Review of the EPR at Flamanville (see 12 January 2022 press release).

Nuclear reactors at Civaux and Chooz: replacements and preventive controls of parts of the piping of a safety system (see 15 December 2021 press release).

EDF announced the creation of the International NUWARD™ Advisory Board (INAB), tasked with supplying advice on the development of the NUWARD™ small modular reactor (SMR) (see 2 December 2021 press release).

EDF reasserted the role played by nuclear power in the ecological transition and announced the signature of several cooperation agreements at the World Nuclear Exhibition (see 1 December 2021 press release).





Renewables (28)

EDF Renewables won a contract in Peru on the combined production and storage of solar electricity to supply the microgrid of the largest city in the world not connected to a power grid (see 16 December 2021 press release).

The EDF Group announced the commissioning of the DONGTAI V offshore wind farm in China (see 9 December 2021 press release).

Le Grand Belfort, in partnership with Hynamics, SMTC and RTTB, signed its first renewable hydrogen contract with a view to decarbonising public transport (see 3 December 2021 press release).

EDF renewables commissioned the Dijon-Valmy solar plant in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté (see 25 November 2021 press release).

EDF Energy (29)

Pivot Power initiated construction work on a battery storage site in the West Midlands to support a smarter and more flexible grid (see 7 December 2021 press release).

EDF was selected by energy regulator OFGEM to service and supply the customers of Zog Energy Limited (see 3 December 2021 press release).

EDF signed the largest agreement on offshore wind farms with RWE (see 30 November 2021 press release).





Sustainable financing

EDF announced the signature of a new credit facility indexed on social indicators and syndicated with nine banks (see 23 December 2021 press release).

EDF announced the success of its senior green bond issue for a nominal amount of €1.75 billion (see 23 November 2021 press release).

Edison (30)

Edison: completion of an agreement with Crédit Agricole Assurances to step up the development of renewable energies in Italy (see 14 December 2021 press release).

A university and three businesses (Edison, Eni and Snam) joined forces to carry out research on hydrogen, a vital resource in the fight against climate change (see 30 November 2021 press release).

Edison and Crédit Agricole CIB implemented the first sustainable securitisation transaction in Italy (see 12 November 2021 press release).





Framatome (31)

Framatome and the Hungarian Ministry for Innovation and Technology joined forces for the future of nuclear energy (see 22 December 2021 press release).

Framatome and Rosatom signed a long-term cooperation agreement (see 2 December 2021 press release).

Other

A consortium comprising EDF, KEPCO and Kyushu Electric Power Co. won a power transmission contract with ADNOC and TAQA in the United Arab Emirates (see 23 December 2021 press release).

EDF transferred real estate in Ile-de-France to a joint venture with Powerhouse Habitat (see 16 December 2021 press release).

Result of the option for the payment of the interim dividend in shares in respect of 2021 (see 30 November 2021 press release).

EDF will no longer request power cuts for its retail customers (see 12 November 2021 press release).



APPENDICES

Consolidated income statement

(in millions of euros) 2021 2020 Sales 84,461 69,031 Fuel and energy expenses (44,299) (32,425) Other external expenses (1) (8,595) (8,461) Personnel expenses (14,494) (13,957) Taxes other than income taxes (3,330) (3,797) Other operating income and expenses 4,262 5,783 Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 18,005 16,174 Net changes in fair value on energy and commodity derivatives, excluding trading activities (215) (175) Net depreciation and amortisation (2) (10,789) (10,838) (Impairment)/reversals (653) (799) Other income and expenses (1,123) (487) Operating profit 5,225 3,875 Cost of gross financial indebtedness (1,459) (1,610) Discount effect (2,670) (3,733) Other financial income and expenses 4,489 2,761 Financial result 360 (2,582) Income before taxes of consolidated companies 5,585 1,293 Income taxes (1,400) (945) Share in net income attributable of associates and joint ventures 644 425 Net income of discontinued operations (1) (158) CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 4,828 615 EDF net income 5,113 650 EDF net income – continuing operations 5,114 804 EDF net income – discontinued operations (1) (154) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (285) (35) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – continuing operations (285) (31) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests – discontinued operations - (4) Earnings per share (EDF share) in euros: Basic earnings per share 1.46 0.05 Diluted earnings per share 1.36 0.05 Earnings per share of continuing operations 1.46 0.10 Diluted earnings per share of continuing operations 1.36 0.10

(1) Other external expenses are reported net of capitalised production costs.

(2) Including net increases in provisions for renewal of property, plant and equipment operated under concessions.



Consolidated balance sheet

ASSETS

(in millions of euros) 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Goodwill 10,945 10,265 Other intangible assets 10,221 9,583 Property, plant and equipment operated under French public electricity distribution concessions 98,237 92,600 Property, plant and equipment operated under concessions for other activities 62,132 60,352 Property, plant and equipment used in generation and other tangible assets owned by the Group, including right-of-use assets 6,881 6,858 Investments in associates and joint ventures 8,084 6,794 Non-current financial assets 55,609 47,615 Other non-current receivables 2,092 2,015 Deferred tax assets 1,667 1,150 Non-current assets 255,868 237,232 Inventories 16,197 14,738 Trade receivables 22,235 14,521 Current financial assets 39,937 23,532 Current tax assets 544 384 Other current receivables 16,197 6,918 Cash and cash equivalents 9,919 6,270 Current assets 105,029 66,363 Assets held for sale 69 2,296 TOTAL ASSETS 360,966 305,891



















EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(in millions of euros) 31/12/2021 31/12/2020 Capital 1,619 1,550 EDF net income and consolidated reserves 48,592 44,083 Equity (EDF share) 50,211 45,633 Equity (non-controlling interests) 11,778 9,593 Total equity 61,989 55,226 Provisions related to nuclear output - back-end of the nuclear cycle, plant decommissioning and last cores 62,067 58,333 Provisions for employee benefits 21,716 22,130 Other provisions 5,442 5,374 Non-current provisions 89,225 85,837 Special French public electricity distribution concession liabilities 48,853 48,420 Non-current financial liabilities 56,543 55,899 Other non-current liabilities 4,816 4,874 Deferred tax liabilities 2,401 3,115 Non-current liabilities 201,838 198,145 Current provisions 6,836 5,827 Trade payables 19,565 11,900 Current financial liabilities 45,014 17,609 Current tax liabilities 446 215 Other current liabilities 25,248 16,861 Current liabilities 97,109 52,412 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 30 108 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 360,966 305,891



Consolidated cash flow statement

(in millions of euros) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Consolidated net income 4,828 615 Income of discontinued operations (1) (158) Income of consolidated companies 4,829 773 Impairment/(reversals) 653 799 Accumulated depreciation and amortisation, provisions and changes in fair value 10,488 13,310 Financial income and expenses (89) 785 Dividends received from associates and joint ventures 467 433 Capital gains/losses (67) (185) Income taxes 1,401 945 Share in net income of associates and joint ventures (644) (425) Change in working capital (1,526) (1,679) Net cash flow from operations 15,512 14,756 Net financial expenses disbursed (588) (929) Income taxes paid (2,276) (983) Net cash flow from continuing operating activities 12,648 12,844 Net cash flow from operating activities relating to discontinued operations - 98 Net cash flow from operating activities 12,648 12,942 Investment subsidies: Acquisitions of equity investments, net of cash acquired (165) (126) Disposals of equity investments, net of cash transferred 1,154 498 Investments in intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (17,606) (16,007) Net proceeds from sale of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment 264 54 Changes in financial assets 1,776 2,718 Net cash flow from continuing investing activities (14,577) (12,863) Net cash flow from investing activities relating to discontinued operations - (104) Net cash flow from investing activities (14,577) (12,967) Financing activities: Transactions with non-controlling interests(1) 2,076 1,019 Dividends paid by parent company (84) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (163) (267) Purchases/sales of treasury shares (3) 5 Cash flows with shareholders 1,826 757 Issuance of borrowings 6,943 6,601 Repayment of borrowings (5,161) (7,062) Issuance of perpetual subordinated bonds 1,235 2,243 Payments to bearers of perpetual subordinated bonds (547) (501) Funding contributions received for assets operated under concessions 677 534 Other cash flows from financing activities 3,147 1,815 Net cash flow from continuing financing activities 4,973 2,572 Net cash flow from financing activities relating to discontinued operation - 19 Net cash flow from financing activities 4,973 2,591 Net cash flow from continuing operations 3,044 2,553 Net cash flow from discontinued operations - 13 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,044 2,566 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – OPENING BALANCE 6,270 3,934 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,044 2,566 Effect of currency fluctuations 180 (162) Financial income on cash and cash equivalents 38 35 Other non-monetary changes (3) 387 (103) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – CLOSING BALANCE 9,919 6,270

(1) The published figures for the 2020 financial year include the reclassification of €79 million between “net financial expenses disbursed” and “changes in financial assets”.

(2) Contributions via capital increases, or capital reductions and acquisitions of additional interests or disposals of interests in controlled companies. In 2021, this item included €1,304 million related to CGN’s payment for the NNB Holding Ltd. (for Hinkley Point C project) and Sizewell C Holding Co, €865 million related to the sales of 49% of Edison Renewables, and €(276) million related to the acquisition of 70% of E2i Energie Speciali. In 2020, this item included an amount of €998 million relating to CGN’s payment for the capital increases by NNB Holding Ltd. (for the Hinkley Point project) and Sizewell C Holding Co.

(3) Other non-monetary changes include the 1 January 2021 reclassification of debit positions relating to margin calls on derivatives, previously netted within other financial liabilities for an amount of €281 million.

As a key player in the energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company, active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 38.5 million customers (1), of whom 28.0 million in France(2). It generated consolidated sales of €84.5 billion in 2021. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1) Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another for gas.

(2) Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

Attachment