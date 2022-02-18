Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Worth USD 1180.1 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.
The global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR market size is projected to reach USD 1879.8 million by 2028, from USD 1180.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a laboratory technique performed commonly to amplify DNA, thereby producing many copies of a particular section of DNA in interest.
The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progress and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.
The Major Players in the dPCR and qPCR Market Are:
- Thermo Fisher
- Roche
- QIAGEN
- Bio-rad
- Agilent
- Bioer
- Biosynex
- Esco
- Analytik Jena
- Techne
- Fluidigm
- RainDance Technologies
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of dPCR and qPCR Market types split into:
- dPCR
- qPCR
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of dPCR and qPCR Market applications, includes:
- Clinical
- Research Institution
- Other
Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) market reports offers key study on the market position of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.
Regional Analysis:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Detailed TOC of Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Industry Trends
2.3.2 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Drivers
2.3.3 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Challenges
2.3.4 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)
3.2 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Revenue
3.4 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Revenue in 2021
3.5 Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 DPCR and qPCR Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global DPCR and qPCR Historic Market Size by Type (2017-2022)
4.2 Global DPCR and qPCR Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
5 DPCR and qPCR Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global DPCR and qPCR Historic Market Size by Application (2017-2022)
5.2 Global DPCR and qPCR Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
………
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Thermo Fisher
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details
11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview
11.1.3 Thermo Fisher DPCR and qPCR Introduction
11.1.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in DPCR and qPCR Business (2017-2022)
11.1.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Developments
11.2 Roche
11.2.1 Roche Company Details
11.2.2 Roche Business Overview
11.2.3 Roche DPCR and qPCR Introduction
11.2.4 Roche Revenue in DPCR and qPCR Business (2017-2022)
11.2.5 Roche Recent Developments
…….
12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
