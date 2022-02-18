Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Worth USD 1180.1 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

﻿The global Digital PCR and Real-Time PCR market size is projected to reach USD 1879.8 million by 2028, from USD 1180.1 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.8% during 2022-2028. ﻿﻿﻿



Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is a laboratory technique perfor﻿med commonly to amplify DNA, thereby producing many copies of a particular section of DNA in interest.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progress and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the dPCR and qPCR Market Are:

Thermo Fisher

Roche

QIAGEN

Bio-rad

Agilent

Bioer

Biosynex

Esco

Analytik Jena

Techne

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of dPCR and qPCR Market types split into:

dPCR

qPCR

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of dPCR and qPCR Market applications, includes:

Clinical

Research Institution

Other

Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) market reports offers key study on the market position of the Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

