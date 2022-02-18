SalMar - Invitation to extraordinary general meeting

English Norwegian

The board of directors of SalMar ASA (the "Company" or "SalMar") has resolved to call for an extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 14 March 2022 for the consideration of an authorization to increase the company’s share capital in connection with the announced voluntary offer from SalMar to acquire all outstanding shares in NTS ASA.

SalMar will hold the extraordinary general meeting for the consideration of the aboveissue on Monday 14 March 2022 at 12:00 CET at the Company's offices in Trondheim, Norway (Brattørkaia 15B, 7010 Trondheim).

The notice and agenda for the extraordinary general meeting is attached to this notice and is also sent to the Company's shareholders. Furthermore, the notice and its appendices have been made available at the Company's webpage, www.salmar.no.

To reduce the risk for spread of the corona virus shareholders are encouraged not to participate physically at the meeting, but to exercise their shareholder rights through electronic voting, proxy forms or through advance voting.

For further information, please contact:

Håkon Husby, Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +47 936 30 449

Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Oslo Børs' Continuing Obligations

Attachment