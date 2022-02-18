Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 600 shares during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 46 125 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 February 2022 to 16 February 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 February 2022
|8 200
|41.73
|42.02
|41.40
|342 186
|11 February 2022
|12 000
|42.23
|42.66
|41.92
|506 760
|14 February 2022
|15 800
|41.39
|41.66
|40.64
|653 962
|15 February 2022
|3 600
|40.54
|40.66
|40.38
|145 944
|16 February 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|39 600
|-
|-
|-
|1 648 852
|
Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|10 February 2022
|10 273
|41.94
|42.18
|41.66
|430 850
|11 February 2022
|15 069
|42.41
|42.84
|42.12
|639 076
|14 February 2022
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 February 2022
|5 200
|41.02
|41.26
|40.70
|213 304
|16 February 2022
|15 583
|41.90
|42.50
|41.32
|652 928
|Total
|46 125
|-
|-
|-
|1 936 158
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 30 575 shares. On 16 February 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 119 635 own shares out of 60 452 261 issued shares (or 5.16 % of all outstanding shares).
Attachment