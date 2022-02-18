RoodMicrotec enters into final settlement agreement with Robus regarding legal proceedings on perpetual bond

English German

Deventer, February 18, 2022 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces that its wholly owned subsidiary RoodMicrotec GmbH has entered into an agreement for a full and final settlement with Prime Capital Debt SCS, SICAV-FIS – Robus Recovery Sub-Fund ("Robus") regarding the perpetual bond that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in 2012 and which is held by Robus.



As announced on September 9, 2021, Robus had initiated legal proceedings against RoodMicrotec GmbH before the Regional Court of Hamburg, in which it demanded immediate termination and claimed full repayment of the 2012 perpetual bond at its nominal amount of EUR 500k, to be increased with interest payments that Robus claimed to be entitled to for the years 2017, 2018 and 2021 (total claim EUR 644k). As a full and final settlement of the 2012 perpetual bond, RoodMicrotec GmbH shall pay Robus a total settlement amount of EUR 400k nominal, without any interest, in two equal nominal instalments of EUR 200k each by February 28, 2022 and June 30, 2022. This final settlement has been reached before and confirmed by the Regional Court of Hamburg.

With regard to the (out of court) dispute regarding the perpetual bond in the nominal amount of EUR 1.994k that RoodMicrotec GmbH issued in 2010 and which is held by Robus, RoodMicrotec GmbH and Robus have not been able to reach an agreement on a full and final settlement. RoodMicrotec GmbH is of the opinion that the extraordinary termination declared by Robus and any repayment claim based thereon is invalid. Furthermore, RoodMicrotec takes the position that Robus is not entitled to interest payments for the years 2017, 2018 and 2021.

