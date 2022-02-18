CryptoBear Watch Is Geared Up For Worldwide Domination In Massive Marketing Campaign

New York, USA, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CryptoBear Watch Club is here and going full force with exciting marketing campaign which is geared to create awareness for trailblazing NFT project.

CBWC are shaping up to take over 2022 and planning to leaving no stone unturned when it comes to announcing what this unique NFT has to offer. 'Exciting' is the word when it comes to how big they are going for hyping the project.

Much of the advertising is tailored to make people aware of the minting of CBWC NFTs featuring the dynamic CryptoBear characters.

Along with this, the efforts are also focused on bringing attention to it’s new Arkouda NFT tokens which can be used to purchase luxury watches, along with the huge luxury watch giveaways which will be done via the CBWC Instagram account.

Speaking of big budget social media, celebrity endorsements from @losangelesconfidential

@Richthekid and worldwide influencer campaigns featuring the likes of @rsbelhasa

@movlogs @ranjitsundaramurthy weren't statements of intent for getting eyes and ears on their unique NFT and luxury watch collaboration. Moreover, Mr. Sajwani, CEO of DAMAC Properties, one of the top real estate development companies in Dubai, shows his immense support by holding a significant stake of this project to his NFT portfolio. Big screen DigiVans and advertisements in some of London's most luxury locations are everything you need to know about the level they are taking their marketing to.

The marketing grind is only beginning for CryptoBear that is shaping up to take over the world and be known as one of the biggest projects in the industry to date.

The CryptoBear Watch Club looks to be gaining more momentum by the day as they approach their whitelist and NFT mint. Until then it's full speed ahead for their brand and 50,000+ strong community.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CryptoBearWC

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cryptobearwatchclub/

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/cryptobearwatchclub

Website: https://www.cryptobearwatchclub.io/