Ethanim Gets Launched in Tokyo with A Complimentary Approach Set to Bring the Eternal Metaverse Ecosystem

Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Tokyo, Japan, the Ethanim metaverse infrastructure launch was held on February 8. The event brought together experts from blockchain, internet games, anime, and many other industries. Ansai Takaaki, CEO of Ethanim, presented the details of the challenges to solve the project, along with the business logic and development plan for Ethanim at the launch.

CEO Ansai Takaaki said, "Ethanim is based on the trusted computing technology of blockchain to build metaverse infrastructure. It complements other public chains instead of competing with them. It can help applications achieve 100% decentralization and build a new ecosystem of metaverse together."

With the development and accumulation of internet technology in a generation and the continuous breakthrough of blockchain technology in recent years, a new Internet form metaverse that integrates various digital technologies has emerged and become famous. The industry widely considers that the metaverse is a product of the continuous extension of the digital age and will be developed into the ultimate form of the Internet.

As the most development potential scenario application in the metaverse, blockchain has become a popular industry where many public chains are eagerly piling into, including Solona, Near, Avalanche, Polygon, etc. However, limited by the confirmation mechanism of distributed nodes on the public chain, these platforms can only implement digital and NFT assets. It is difficult for them to implement the data storage and logic calculation of large online games on the chain, so it is difficult to solve the decentralization problem of blockchain games at the root. The birth of Ethanim is formally based on this challenge. It can complement other public chains and implement 100% decentralized blockchain game projects within its ecosystem through trusted computing and modular technical architecture.

Ethanium is here to break through limitations rather than just create more assets on the chain. In the case of GameFi, through the access of digital tokens and NFT, GameFi historically makes it possible for applications to confirm right and transfer value to assets, which is a significant breakthrough in internet applications. In traditional games, players play for free. If they spend money to buy equipment, the equipment can only be used in the game and is difficult to trade with outside its ecosystem. While GameFi has both its digital tokens and equipment in the way of NFT. The players' equipment can be used and sold on the platform. As more and more people join in, the token and NFT distributed by the game will appreciate significantly. This "play to earn" makes players contribute to the game ecosystem. Playing the game is more like working, investing time and energy, and continuously earning income.

There are many public chain platforms based on blockchain games at present. Implementing the tokens and NFTs on the chain through smart contracts is not a problem, but they cannot implement complete decentralization. Ethanim is built for large metaverse applications, which adopts an entirely different solution from traditional blockchain and breaks through the limitations of conventional blockchain. It supports on-chain assets and successfully implements the complete decentralization of the application itself. Ethanim adopts the self-developed trusted computing technology accumulated for ten years and combines it with blockchain to change the traditional blockchain implementation path from "seeking consensus among untrusted nodes" to "making nodes trusted and performing computation by them." It makes large-scale applications completely decentralized while maintaining high performance.

Moreover, it also makes the applications of other public chain ecosystem completely Decentralized. Since Ethereum and the emerging public chains such as Solana and Avalanche with higher performance have not changed the mechanism of "seeking consensus among untrusted nodes." They cannot support fully on-chain large-scale applications. Therefore, the conceptual applications of a metaverse in the market now only deploy digital tokens and NFTs in their networks. While the logical computing and data storage are still deployed on centralized servers, which will lead to the so-called decentralized applications are still entirely controlled by the centralized organizations or individuals. They can tamper with or close these applications at will, and users' digital assets are still at a significant security risk. Ethanim and these traditional public chains form an excellent complementary relationship. Metaverse applications can distribute digital assets on traditional public chains. In contrast, other parts such as application logic calculation and data storage are decentralized in Ethanim. So that metaverse applications are 100% decentralized, and a real metaverse is built.

At the beginning of the Ethanim system, the system's development, iteration, and governance will be coordinated by the Ethanim Foundation. The Foundation is an independent non-profit entity. As the system governance continues to improve, the Foundation will gradually release its authority to the community, eventually achieving the goal of shared governance by all parties in the community.

