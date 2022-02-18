$11.5 Billion Bone Grafts and Substitutes Markets - Global Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bone Grafts and Substitutes: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for bone graft and substitutes should grow from $8.0 billion in 2021 to $11.5 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The synthetic bone substitutes market should grow from $3.7 billion in 2021 to $5.3 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% for the period of 2021-2026.
- The natural bone grafts market should grow from $4.3 billion in 2021 to $6.2 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% for the period of 2021-2026.
This report will provide details about bone grafts and substitutes used in the treatment of orthopedic disease, facial surgery, dental surgery, and other surgical processes.
The report will describe the market impact of COVID-19 and highlight the current and future potential for bone grafts and substitutes with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or orthopedic diseases, orthopedic surgeries and regulatory scenario assessment will be covered. The report offers a market projection for 2026.
The report segments the market for bone grafts and substitutes by product and geography. Product types are synthetic bone substitutes (composite bone substitutes, growth factor substitutes, bone substitutes with living cells) and natural bone grafts (xenograft, autograft, allograft, phytogenic materials).
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and African region. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa are offered. Data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.
Within each section are discussions of commercialization opportunities. New or emerging devices, techniques and pharmaceuticals are highlighted.
Profiles of leading companies involved with bone grafts and substitutes, tissue transplantation and alternative technologies are included. This report provides information on company placement within the market and strategic analyses of available and emerging products.
This report cites autologous products only in relation to impact on the market for allografts. It does not include blood products, except for peripheral and umbilical cord blood as a source of stem cells.
The Report Includes
- 23 data tables and 26 additional tables
- An overview of the global markets for bone grafts and substitutes used in the treatment of orthopedic disease, facial surgery, dental surgery, and other surgical processes
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
- Evaluation and forecast the overall bone grafts and substitutes market size in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and geographic region
- Discussion of key market dynamics (DROs), technology advancements, regulatory scenario, pricing analysis, and competitive environment of the vendor companies
- Highlights of the market potential for bone grafts and substitutes, opportunities and gaps estimating current and future demand, and rising incidence and prevalence of orthopedic diseases worldwide
- Country specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa
- Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the progress of bone grafts and substitutes global market
- Insight into the recent industry strategies, merger and acquisition deals, company competitive landscape and value share analysis of the key players operating in the global market
- Profile descriptions of the leading medical device manufacturers and suppliers within the industry, including Johnson & Johnson, Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Patterson Companies, Integra and Zimmer Biomet Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Bone Graft and Substitutes: Overview
- Cost of Care
- Solid Organ Preservation
- Ideal Bone Grafting Material
- Natural Bone Graft and Substitute Materials
- Synthetic Bone Substitute Materials
- Composite Bone Substitute Materials
- Bone Substitutes with Infused Living Osteogenic Cells
- Trends in Bone Graft and Substitutes Market
- 3D Tissue Assembly
- Nanotechnology
- Innovation from Small Firms
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Development, Dental Technology
- Elder Population
- Sport Injuries
- Disposable Income
- Market Restraints
- Government Approval
- Lower Outcomes
- Market Opportunities
- Launches, Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A)
- Cosmetic Dentistry
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown, by Product
- Introduction
- Orthopedic Alternatives
- Global Market for Bone Graft and Substitutes
- Synthetic Bone Substitutes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Natural Bone Grafts
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown, by Synthetic Bone Substitute
- Composite Bone Substitutes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Growth Factor Substitutes
- Market Size and Forecast
- Bone Substitutes with Living Cells
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown, by Natural Bone Graft
- Xenografts
- Market Size and Forecast
- Autograft
- Market Size and Forecast
- Allograft
- Classification of Bone Grafts Based on Material Groups:
- Market Size and Forecast
- Phytogenic Materials
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown, by Region
- Global Market for Bone Graft and Substitutes, by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Analysis
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin American Countries
- Middle East and Africa
- Market Analysis
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and African Countries
Chapter 9 Impact of COVID-19
- Introduction
- Minimizing Infection Risk in Recipients
- Donor selection criteria
- Future Perspectives
Chapter 10 Regulations & Reimbursement
- Regulations in the U.S.
- U.S. Federal Regulation of Human Tissue
- History of Regulation in the U.S.
- Regulations Outside the U.S.
- Reimbursement in the U.S.
- Organ Acquisition Costs
- Reimbursement for Hospital Costs
- Reimbursement for Physician Services
- Reimbursement for Immunosuppressants in the U.S.
- Reimbursement Outside the U.S.
- Treatment in EU Countries
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape
- Global Analysis of Companies
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Agreements, Launches, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 12 Company Profiles
- Allosource Inc.
- Anika Therapeutics Inc.
- Arthrex Inc.
- Biohorizons Iph
- Biotissue Technologies Gmbh
- Cook Medical Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona
- Globus Medical Inc.
- Integra Lifesciences Corp.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Seaspine
- Straumann Holding Ag.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings
