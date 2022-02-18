Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste Markets - Global Markets to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of this report will cover all the plastic lead using plastic waste by polymer type actively being consumed in various applications. A separate section titled "Market Dynamics" includes detailed descriptions of the drivers and restraints in the plastic lead market using plastic waste.

Plastics are widely used materials, with applications in packaging, textiles, building and construction, and electronics and electrical applications, with many new applications continuing to emerge. Plastic properties can be tailored to specific needs by changing the chemistry, blending with other plastic or non-plastic materials, or with various additives.

lastics can be made flexible or rigid, hard, or soft and resistant to various substances. They are inexpensive to make and use relative to most other materials. Many plastics and uses, however, can be prohibitive when recycling. There are also instances in which the recycling of plastic is profitable. There are cases in which the cost to collect, separate, clean and reuse plastic products significantly outweigh the economic and environmental benefits of doing so.

Approximately 140 billion pounds of plastic are recycled annually on a global basis. In 2019, nearly 60% came from post-consumer sources. There are more than 10,000 post-consumer global plastic recyclers, with more than half located in China, India, and Southeast Asia.

The report includes a separate section highlighting the impact of COVID-19 on the plastic lead market using plastic waste on the global level. The section will include the COVID-19 impact on supply and demand of zinc-bromine batteries, price impact and various strategic decisions taken by governments to boost the market.

Market size and estimations are provided in terms of volume (thousand tons) using 2020 as the base year. The market forecast will be given from 2021 to 2026. Regional market sizes are also covered. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered when deriving the market estimations.

Revenues from annual reports are taken from companies reporting their revenue in U.S. dollars. The average annual currency conversion rate is used for the particular year to convert the revenue into U.S. dollars for companies reporting revenue in other currencies.

The Report Includes

An overview of the global market for plastic lead using plastic waste

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the plastic lead market based on region, type, and application

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Description and classification of plastics, comparison between durable versus disposable, commodity versus specialty, and thermoplastics versus thermosets

Coverage of chemical recycling method, nylon chemical recycling, polyurethane chemical recycling and feedstock recycling method, and discussion on their advantages and limitations

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Technology Background

Plastics Background

General Description

Plastic Production

Classification of Plastics

Plastic Recycling

Collection

Sorting

Recent Developments

Processing

Mechanical

Chemical Recycling Method

Feedstock Recycling Method

Plastic Lead

Chapter 4 Market Overview

Introduction

Market Dynamics

Rapid Growth in the Toy Industry

Global Building and Construction Sector

Lack of Research and Development Activities Coupled with Stringent Norms

Chapter 5 Strategic Management Insight

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threats from New Entrants

Degree of Competition

Threats from Substitutes

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Bargaining Power of Buyers

COVID Impact

Introduction

Impact on Demand

Impact on Supply

Price Impact

Conclusion

Chapter 6 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Polymer Type

Market by Polymer Type

Chapter 7 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Application

Market by Application

Chapter 8 Plastic Lead Market Using Plastic Waste by Region

Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

ACI Plastics

American Plastic Lumber Inc.

Axion International

Carbonlite

Delta Plastics

Hangzhou Chemical Textile Fiber Co. Ltd.

MBA Polymers Germany Gmbh

Mobius Technologies Gmbh

MTM Plastics Gmbh

Ningbo Dafa Chemical Fiber Co. Ltd.

Shandong Yongping Renewable Tiomin Resources Inc.

Shanghai Tianqlang Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Teijin

Yaoan Plastic Machine Co. Ltd. (ANFU)

Chapter 10 Appendix: Abbreviations



