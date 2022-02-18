RoboFi VICS token gets listed on MEXC Global

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoboFi, a decentralized finance (Defi) platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots with IBO (Initial Bot Offering), just announced an official token listing event with MEXC Global, the world’s first user-friendly digital asset service provider, providing real-time prices of crypto tokens such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.



Now, users can officially trade VICS token on MEXC Global.

While the IDO, or "Pancakeswap," and Hotbit listings have all been successful in bringing VICS to a wider audience, the MEXC Global listing event continues to signify a turning point in the RoboFi. The RoboFi DAO crypto trading bot marketplace, the platform that is supposed to help users easily access the most advanced trading bots, is approaching the official launch date. This MEXC global listing event will help connect global users, enhancing VICS's liquidity, the native token to empower the RoboFi ecosystem.

Dr. Minh Sang Tran, Director of RoboFi, said, "We've had a wonderful start, and we're working hard to keep it going. It's time to move on to bigger and better things, to prove our worth, and to build global networks of users. VICS tokens listed on MEXC Global will increase VICS liquidity, which is in line with our long-term project development strategy."

She also added, "We are in the process of finalizing the ecosystem and getting ready to launch the most powerful DAO crypto trading bot platform. For the first time, using a trading bot has become easier and more accessible to a wide range of people."

About RoboFi

RoboFi (www.robofi.io) is a Defi platform that envisions a marketplace for revolutionary Dao crypto trading bots. Through its IBO (Initial Bot Offering) system, community members can maximize their earnings in an easy, simple, and secure way. We create a safe and transparent environment based on blockchain technologies that help developers bring crypto trading bot platforms to the market. In addition, individuals will have easy access to these bot applications, thereby generating more earning opportunities. RoboFi ecosystem is fueled by the $VICS token.

