Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Analysis Report 2021-2028: Increased Demand for Advanced Automated Surgical Devices for Efficient Post-surgical Pain Management

The global automated suturing devices market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The factors influencing market growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, the growing geriatric population, rising preference of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional methods, growing technological advancements, and novel innovations in surgical equipment is also propelling the growth.

However, lower penetration of automated suturing devices in developing economies and a lack of skilled professionals are expected to hinder market growth.



The increasing prevalence of minimally invasive surgeries for the preventive treatment of chronic disorders such as cardiac, orthopedic, gastrointestinal, and gynecological surgeries is expected to fuel market growth. Minimally invasive surgeries have advantages such as safety, shorter hospital stay and recovery time, and an overall reduction in hospital bills.

These minimally invasive surgeries are economically viable alternatives to open or traditional surgeries. Technological advancements in minimally invasive surgeries and the introduction of new products in the market are among factors expected to drive the market.



Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population leads to a heavy financial burden on the global healthcare system. According to Population Reference Bureau, in the U.S., the number of people aged 65 years and above is expected to reach 95 million by 2060.

Such a sudden increase in geriatrics is expected to increase the demand for automated suturing devices for preventive surgeries and which in turn, fuels market growth.



Increasing number of initiatives being undertaken by governments and nonprofit organizations to increase awareness about minimally invasive surgeries is expected to boost the adoption of automated suturing devices used for preventive treatment.



Automated Suturing Devices Market Report Highlights

The reusable automated suturing devices segment has captured the largest revenue share in 2020

The cardiac segment dominated the market and accounted for revenue share in 2020 followed by the orthopedic segment in 2020 owing to the rising burden of cardiovascular disorders is the major factor contributing to segment growth

The ASC segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe due to increasing patient footfall and quick turnaround

North America dominated the market and is predicted to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Automated Suturing Devices Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers Analysis

3.2.1.1 Increasing number of surgical procedures and growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries

3.2.1.2 Rising numbers of accidents, trauma cases, and occupational injuries

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Low product availability and high cost of the devices

3.2.2.2 Dearth of skilled professionals

3.2.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.2.3.1 Patient inclination towards minimally invasive surgeries

3.2.3.2 Increased demand for advanced automated surgical devices for efficient post-surgical pain management

3.3 Automated Suturing Devices Market: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 SWOT Analysis by PESTEL

3.3.2 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4 Impact of COVID-19

3.4.1 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4.2 Impact on Market Players



Chapter 4 Automated Suturing Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Automated Suturing Devices Market by Product

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

4.5.1 Disposable

4.5.2 Reusable



Chapter 5 Automated Suturing Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definitions and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Automated Suturing Devices Market by Application

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

5.5.1 Cardiac

5.5.2 Orthopedic

5.5.3 Ophthalmic

5.5.4 Gastrointestinal

5.5.5 Dental

5.5.6 Gynecological



Chapter 6 Automated Suturing Devices Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions and Scope

6.2 End Use Market Share Analysis

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Automated Suturing Devices Market by End Use

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2017 to 2028 for the following

6.5.1 Hospitals

6.5.2 Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

6.5.3 Others



Chapter 7 Automated Suturing Devices Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Regional Market Dashboard

7.2 Definitions and Scope

7.3 Regional Market Share Analysis



Chapter 8 Automated Suturing Devices Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Kind of Competition

8.2 Concentration of Market Players

8.3 Company Market Share Analysis

8.4 Categorization based on the Company's Vision

8.5 Company Profiles

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

BD

EndoEvolution

LSI Solutions, Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Sutrue

Apollo Endosurgery

