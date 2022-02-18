$1.21 Billion Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Mode of Mechanism & Application - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Mode of Mechanism (Chemical, Physical, Biological), By Application (Acute Wounds, Chronic Wounds), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-biofilm wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 1,219.85 million by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2%,

The rising incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the increasing number of burn cases are the key driving factors for the market.



Increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366.0 million in 2011 to 552.0 million by 2030.

Since prolonged diabetes leads to diabetic foot ulcers, thus, the rising prevalence of diabetes is expected to render a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. The anti-biofilm wound dressing is very much effective in healing chronic injuries, thus, this factor is expected to propel the demand for the product.

Furthermore, the increasing geriatric population across the globe is also anticipated to surge the market growth. For instance, as per the World Health Organization (WHO), the global geriatric population is anticipated to rise from 90.0 million in 2016 to 2.0 billion by 2050. Since the geriatric population is prone to chronic diseases and ulcers, thus growing geriatric population is also expected to surge in market growth.



Increasing cases of accidents and trauma such as burns are expected to contribute to market growth. Traumatic events are most common in low and middle-income countries in comparison to high-income countries. Around 50.00% of people globally are exposed to fire-related traumas.

For instance, as per the WHO, over 1,000,000 people are registered, annually, as moderately or severely burnt. Therefore, such an increase in the number of burn cases is projected to boost the demand for the products, thereby propelling the market growth over the forecast period.



Anti-biofilm Wound Dressing Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the chemical mode of the mechanism segment held the largest share in 2019. An increase in the use of silver anti-biofilm wound dressing in chronic and acute injuries is the major factor driving the segment

The acute wounds segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the rising number of surgical procedures across the globe

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the rising number of surgeries and the presence of many local players.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Objectives



Chapter 4 Executive Summary

4.1 Market Outlook

4.2 Segment Outlook

4.3 Competitive Insights

4.4 Market Snapshot



Chapter 5 Industry Outlook

5.1 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

5.2 Regulatory Framework

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Market driver analysis

5.3.1.1 Increasing incidence of chronic diseases

5.3.1.2 Rising number of ambulatory surgery centers

5.3.1.3 Increasing number of accidents

5.3.2 Market restraint analysis

5.3.2.1 Rising treatment costs

5.3.2.2 Increasing use of advanced wound care products

5.4 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market Analysis Tools

5.4.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

5.4.2 Porter's five forces analysis

5.5 Impact of COVID-19

5.5.1 Supply chain

5.5.2 Changing market trends



Chapter 6 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market: Segment Analysis, By Mode of Mechanism, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definitions & Scope

6.2 Mode of Mechanism Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market, by Mode of Mechanism, 2016 to 2028

6.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

6.4.1 Physical

6.4.1.1 Physical market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.1.2 Manual debridement

6.4.1.3 Pulse electrical field

6.4.1.4 Ultrasound debridement

6.4.2 Chemical

6.4.2.1 Chemical market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.2.2 Ionic silver

6.4.2.3 Iodine

6.4.2.4 EDTA

6.4.2.5 Others

6.4.3 Biological

6.4.3.1 Biological market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.4.3.2 Dispersin B

6.4.3.3 Lactoferrin

6.4.3.4 Bacteriophage



Chapter 7 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.1 Definitions & Scope

7.2 Application Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market, by Application, 2016 to 2028

7.4 Market Size Forecasts and Trend Analysis

7.4.1 Chronic wounds

7.4.1.1 Chronic wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.1.2 Diabetic foot ulcers

7.4.1.3 Pressure ulcers

7.4.1.4 Venous leg ulcers

7.4.2 Acute wounds

7.4.2.1 Acute wounds market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4.2.2 Surgical & traumatic wounds

7.4.2.3 Burn wounds



Chapter 8 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Mode of Mechanism and Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.1 Definitions & Scope

8.2 Regional Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Regional Market Snapshot

8.4 Market Size Forecasts & Trend Analysis



Chapter 9 Anti-biofim Wound Dressing Market: Competitive Analysis

9.1 Company overview

9.2 Financial performance

9.3 Product benchmarking

ConvaTec

Smith & Nephew PLC

Urgo Medical

Coloplast

3M

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwze6a

Attachment