Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Markets, 2021-2026 - Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Infrastructure Management Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, and Capacity Management), Deployment Model, Data Center Type, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during the forecast period, to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 1.8 billion in 2021.

Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic.

The sudden shutdowns of organizations and institutions increased the demand for cloud solutions and other online services. The DCIM market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment, has impacted positively due to the work from the home initiative.

Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming online streaming services heavily as they to stayed at home amidst the pandemic. Enterprises across the globe are recovering gradually and are expected to get back on gradually by early 2022.

Capacity planning aids in forecasting and predicting the future resource requirements of data centers

Capacity planning aids in forecasting and predicting the future resource requirements of data centers. It provides a comprehensive view of data center's resources consumed in real-time and allows customers to use different methods to forecast the exact capacity impact of data center projects on space, power, cooling, and networks.

Capacity planning provides a centralized view of all network connections and its capacity at one go and eliminates the need to visit back and forth to data centers. Second-generation DCIM eliminates manual tasks, inaccuracy, and risk out of data center capacity planning, enabling much simple to deploy compute power in existing racks, driving additional efficiencies.

The BFSI vertical expected to hold largest market share in 2021.

The BFSI vertical is adopting cloud services as it helps save operational costs and offers high business continuity. The adoption of cloud services in the BFSI vertical requires data centers to store data and process them on a real-time basis.

Data centers in this vertical offer high computing power and reduces time to market for BFSI institutions. Data centers also offer services, such as virtual machine disk library, file or object storage, firewalls, load balancers, IP addresses, or network connectivity, in overlays or Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs) form.

Data centers ensure business continuity by focusing on issues, such as manageability, scalability, efficiency, and energy efficiency, for the BFSI vertical. These issues will not be met if there is no proper monitoring of data centers.

North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period

North America is home to many data centers spread across the region. The DCIM market is expected to see a growing demand in North America, due to its increased emphasis on energy-efficient data centers.

The major countries in the DCIM market in North America are the US and Canada. Major vendors offering DCIM in North America are Vertiv, Nlyte Software, Panduit, and Sunbird Software. The high adoption rate of the data center network management solution is expected to fuel market growth due to the considerable presence of the existing data centers and vendors in the region.

Premium Insights

Data Center Modernization, Need to Reduce Data Center Operations Cost Along with Energy Consumption, and the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence and Analytics-Enabled Solution to Drive the Market Growth

Asset Management Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021

On-Premises Segment to Hold a Larger Market Share in 2021

Enterprise Data Center Segment to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2021

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as the Best Market for Investments in Next Five Years

Market Overview and Industry Trends

Drivers

Gaining End-To-End Visibility for Predicting Capacity Requirements

Indispensable Requirements to Improve Data Center Uptime and Energy Efficiency

Emergence of Next-Generation Dcim Offerings

Data Center Optimization Initiative to Mandate to Address Critical Infrastructure Inefficiencies

Need to Integrate Monitoring Systems with Disparate Applications and Databases for Better Data Accuracy

Restraints

Complex Implementation Processes and Uncertainty Over Returns on Investments to Create Reluctance Among Data Center Teams

Opportunities

Inclination of Organizations for Cloud-Based Deployments to Overcome On-Premises Limitations

Rise in the Number of Data Center Facilities Across Geographies

Surge in Data Center Workloads During COVID-19 Pandemic

Challenges

Complexities Involved in Integrating Real-Time Devices to an Operational Data Center

COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Restraints and Challenges

Regulations

General Data Protection Regulation

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard

Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act

Soc2

Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Eliminating Manual Calculations and Meter Readings to Optimize Cost

Case Study 2: Reducing Carbon Emission Footprints and Power Usages for Better Energy Efficiency

Case Study 3: Monitoring Data Center Health and Capacity for Optimizing Data Center Operations

Case Study 4: Blade Ups by Eaton Proved Crucial Asset for a Financial Firm

Case Study 5: Introduction of Data Center Automation in an Educational Institution

Case Study 6: Assistance in Scaling Up an Edge Site Within a Short Duration

Case Study 7: Lowering Extinguishing Discharge Process Noise

Case Study 8: Visualized Management Enhances Operations and Maintainance Efficiency

Supply Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence

Analytics

Cloud Computing

Three-Dimensional and Two-Dimensional Visualization

Pricing Analysis

Patent Analysis

Number of Patents Published

Top Five Patent Owners (Global)

Top Ten Patent Owners (Us)

Patents Granted to the Leading Market Players in the Market

Companies Mentioned

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Sunbird Software

Abb

Siemens

Eaton

Unityonecloud

Fnt Software

Device42

Cormant

Rf Code

Rackwise

Panduit

Commscope

Delta Electronics

Rittal

Huawei

Solarwinds

Modius

Hyperview

Optimum Path

Graphical Networks

Patch Manager

Greenfield Software

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/715cul

Attachment