Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of MT Højgaard Holding A/S to be held on Wednesday 16 March 2022 at 4 pm.

The general meeting will be held as a hybrid general meeting. This means that shareholders will have the option of attending the general meeting either in person at the address Knud Højgaards Vej 7, 2860 Søborg, Denmark, or electronically.

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions, is attached.

