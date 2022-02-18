New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Thin Films Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231662/?utm_source=GNW





Governments and healthcare institutions have been striving to render efficient medical treatment to COVID patients. Advanced drug delivery systems like oral thin films are being considered a boon for the repurposing of drugs. However, the disruption of supply chains and research programs due to lack of labor and lockdowns is restraining the market growth.



The rising burden of the indicated diseases and widening applications of oral thin films are primary factors for the market growth. According to Parkinson’s Foundation 2020, more than 10 million people worldwide are living with Parkinson’s disease. About one million are living with Parkinson’s disease in the United States by 2020. Moreover, the incidence of Parkinson’s disease increases with age, the aging population around the world positively impacts the market growth.



Migraine is one of the world’s most common health conditions and it’s a common neurological disease. According to American Migraine Foundation, 2019, it is the third most common disease affecting 1 out of every 7 people globally. It affects almost 37 million people in the United States, and it is estimated that 148 million people will suffer from the disease in the coming years across the world. Therefore, due to the increasing incidence of migraine, the demand for oral drug delivery system for treating migraine is expected to increase which will propel the market growth.



As per Parkinson’s Foundation 2020, approximately 1 million people are affected by the Parkinson’s disease, and it is expected to increase by 1.2 million people by 2030. Moreover, more than 10 million are affected by the disease globally. Therefore, the expected increase in the incidence of disease during the study period, the demand for its therapeutics will increase which will impact the market growth significantly.



All these factors are expected to drive the growth in demand for oral thin films, across the globe, over the forecast period.



However, there are few technical limitations to these oral thin films that restrain the market growth. The incorporation of water-insoluble drugs into oral thin films is still in starting stages. Tablet and capsules can carry excipients that helps the drug to dissolve. On the other hand oral thin films are a more streamlined drug delivery systems primarily dependent on polymers to increase the solubility of the drug. This may reduce the drug solubility compared to other forms.



Key Market Trends



The Sublingual Film Segment Holds a Significant Share of the Market



Pharmaceutical scientists throughout the world are trying to explore thin films as a novel drug delivery tool. Thin films have been identified as an alternative approach to conventional dosage forms. The sublingual route is targeted for the delivery of drugs exhibiting high permeability across the mucosa and is utilized for the treatment of acute disorders. Systemic drug delivery is achieved by the diffusion of the active ingredients through the ventral surface of the tongue and the floor of the mouth.



Tailorable Sublingual films are also available in the market having characteristics including dissolution rates, adhesion, film thickness, material composition, taste-masking, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient absorption rates. Dissolution may be triggered for a specific biological fluid, pH, or other condition. Multi-layered product constructions were available for optimum bio-availability and stability.



North America Dominates the Market



In the North American region, the United States accounted for the largest market share, as a major section of the population is approaching schizophrenia medication therapies, primarily due to hectic lifestyles. Moreover, the country offers highly advanced medical care, for early treatment capabilities, along with the involvement of the government in increasing healthcare expenditure. This is driving the growth of the market studied.



Moreover, new product launches and the presence of the key market players are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the forecast period. In November 2019, Aquestive Therapeutic’s Exservan Oral Film received early-action approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an orphan disease.



Competitive Landscape



The oral thin film market is competitive and consists of a few major players. Companies are involved in rapid product developments and launches to maximize their market shares. Companies, like Aquestive Therapeutics Inc., IntelGenx Corp., C.L.Pharm, CURE Pharmaceutical, and ZIM Laboratories Limited, among others, hold a substantial share in the market.



