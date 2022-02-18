New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adherence Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231661/?utm_source=GNW

Hence, the active transition toward blister packaging by 2012 saw a 65% drop in emergency department visits.



Key Highlights

Also, more than 80% of emergency department (ED) visits, in line with medication poisoning among children under the age of 12 years, can be attributed to unsupervised children taking medications independently. Additionally, nearly 10% of ED visits are primarily due to medication errors, as per the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System-Cooperative Adverse Event Surveillance System (NEISS-CADES) project. The reduction of dosing intervals is crucial for patients who develop the need to alleviate the anxiety of anticipated pain between dosing intervals. Therefore, adherence packaging offers dosage reminders for patients and caregivers, thus, reducing the likelihood of underdosing or overdosing.

Furthermore, recent developments about the digital capture of dispense events via near field communication (NFC) or radio frequency identification (RFID) are being incorporated into packaging for verification on similar lines. The unit-dose blisters allow passive, active, and interactive features to combat the opioid epidemic and improve pharmaceutical safety. Passive elements refer to graphic or text reminders and warnings. Dynamic features use electronics for reminders or alarms in case of a shortened dosing period. Moreover, interactive features enable the patients to respond to prompts from the packaging in the form of recording of doses and timing to curb the addictive behavior.

The recent event, Pharmapack Europe, 2020, highlighted the importance of digital value-added medicines, increased need for waste management, device development in biologics, and blockchain. It went further to address the role of blister packaging in adherence packaging. However, a study on adherence in people with mental disorders across India suggested that the primary cause of non-compliance is the high cost of medicines. Pharmaceutical manufacturers can affect the prices of medicine by delivering safe and effective drugs at lower costs. Although the pharma packaging industry cannot be directly associated with the rising cost of products for the end-users, the capital equipment purchases may indirectly assist the costs at an operational level.

Meanwhile, on the vendor front, Acute Technology, a tech-based medication adherence provider, has been stressing the use of Hydra Communications Gateway. This may enable smartphone users to facilitate the electronic monitoring of dosages. This effectively addresses the problem of a lack of control of the medication supplied through weekly medicine trays. However, pharmaceutical companies taking center stage in the COVID-19 fight, such as Gilead and Eli Lilly, are seeing positive growth on the stock market and a new burst of innovation in the infectious disease landscape as the race for treatment approval for a COVID-19 therapy taking off which expected to boost the adherence packaging market significantly.



Key Market Trends



Multi-Dose Packaging is Expected to Witness Significant Growth



The importance of medication adherence and the benefits of synchronizing those medications have led to the development of multi-dose packages. The benefits of multi-dose blister cards include setting up dosage time to eliminate confusion, more natural self-medication, and cutting down the number of visits to the pharmacy per month. Multiple studies have proven improved adherence and health outcomes, combined with multimed blister packs and medication therapy management (MTM).

A survey conducted by Omnicell suggested that patients assigned to the multimed packaging groups accounted for medication adherence rates of 80% initially, and they even accounted for 90% adherence rates by the completion of the trial. Alternatively, patients assigned to the pill bottle-only group accounted for an adherence rate of 56%. Omnicell offered multimed blister cards to Holyoke Health Center. The health center used Omnicell’s SureMed+, a seven-day, four-time pass, cold-seal, bi-fold card.

In early 2019, Buffalo Pharmacies offered multimed blister card packaging to patients, caregivers, and pharmacists, for the smooth management of complex medication regimens. To increase patient adherence to medications, the company selected the SureMed packaging system from Omnicell. The system provided perforated cards to offer a level of convenience for the patients. And, the ability to ‘tear-off’ a dose for on-the-go consumption served as a significant advantage, in terms of adherence packaging.

Furthermore, e-commerce players are observed to have been expanding convenience, compliance, and customized healthcare packaging for the elderly population. Last year’s Amazon’s purchase of the online pharmacy, PillPack, suggests the need for the online delivery of medication, thus, indicating the potential for multimed packs to be demanded. The multi-dose packaging, amid the COVID-19 outbreak, has to ensure a reduced amount of ‘touchpoints’ for the processing of a patient’s prescriptions, while avoiding confusion associated with self-medicating.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



The North American region is developed with prosperous economies, aging population segments, and advanced medical delivery systems. Still, the countries vary measurably in population size, healthcare spending intensities, aggregate gross domestic product (GDP) levels, and the structure of health insurance plans. With an advanced primary medical community, extensive medical and life science research activities, high healthcare spending intensity, and large pharmaceutical and medical supply and device industries, the United States accounts for one of the world’s largest geographical markets for adherence packaging products.

Further, the United States is witnessing improved medication adherence in the correctional setting. The incarcerated population in most correctional facilities relies on an outside pharmacy to fill their prescriptions. An onsite pharmacist may be provided in some situations. However, such staff is often restricted, relying on a centralized location to supply drugs and an onsite nurse manager or similar to dispense. This strengthens the case for dispensing administration systems that are low-effort for personnel while yet being well-managed to ensure patient adherence.

In February 2022, CuePath Innovation, a provider of medication adherence solutions for the home healthcare sector, announced the release of its second-generation suite of remote patient care medication adherence monitoring tools that includes Smart Blister Packaging Solution. The announcement comes with the launch of the company’s critical care project with Wellness Pharmacy Group, which will provide medication monitoring and adherence support for patients on complicated regimens. The program’s purpose is to guarantee that patients with complex medical conditions, such as renal and transplant patients, stick to their medications as close as possible.

Also, as per Parata Systems, non -adherence to medication, on average, costs USD 300 billion/year in the United States. Pouch packaging has reduced the cost of care and improved patient outcomes. With the growing presence of strip packaging in the market, patient awareness is expected to pressurize pharmacies without proper packaging to be left behind. The company launched Parata PASSTM 36, targeting pharmacies. Parata Systems, being a provider of pharmacy automation systems, including vial-filling, adherence packaging, and workflow and patient experience solutions, launched a pouch packager named PASSTM 36.



Competitive Landscape



The Adherence Packaging Market is moderately competitive and consists of a few significant players. Companies like Cardinal Health, Inc., WestRock Company, Omnicell Inc., Parata Systems LLC, and Keystone Folding Box Co., among others, hold a substantial market share in the Adherence Packaging market. The market various is also witnessing multiple product launches and partnerships.



March 2021 - Schreiner MediPharm, a prominent provider of innovative functional label solutions for the healthcare industry based in Germany, partnered with AARDEX Group, a digital medication adherence expert, to deliver electronic solutions for medication adherence monitoring during clinical trials. The new services improve therapy adherence in clinical trials by allowing pharmaceutical companies to track and control trial participants’ medication intake digitally. Smart pharmaceutical packaging is linked to matching software in the therapy monitoring solution. For this solution, Schreiner MediPharm created Smart Blister Packs for tablets and capsules, as well as Smart Kit Boxes for vials and syringes, using the sensor technology.

December 2021 - Jones Healthcare Group, a provider of sophisticated packaging and medication dispensing solutions, added sustainable packaging for pharmacies to its Qube and FlexRx medication adherence product lines. The Qube Pro, FlexRx One, and FlexRx Reseal are designed to reduce pharmacies’ and patients’ environmental footprints.



