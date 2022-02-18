New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced IC Substrates Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231657/?utm_source=GNW

? Players are continuously advancing over the packaging technologies to answer their stringent requirements with a smaller footprint, higher performances, and lower power consumption. The demand for consumer electronics and mobile communication devices drives electronics manufacturers to deliver ever-more compact and portable products.



The increasing trend of miniaturization is driving the demand for advanced packaging. The advent of 5G, which influenced the demand over the past few years, is expected to continue, as the use of FCBGA in 5G base stations and HPCs is increasing in countries that adopt the communication technology worldwide.

FCBGA is expected to hold a significant share of the market demand, owing to its routing density availability, as it can be tuned for maximum electrical performance. The key players in the market that are operating in this space are Unimicron, ASE Group, IBIDEN, and SCC. For instance, Unimicron and Kinsus are expanding their substrate capacities. Unimicron invested a total of TWD 20 billion in R&D and expansion of its production capacity for advanced flip-chip substrates through 2022.

Apart from this, the global demand for IoT, in both consumer and industrial space, is expected to add to the increasing demand for the IC substrate. According to the Internet and Television Association, the global number of IoT devices, by 2020, is expected to reach 50.1 billion, and industrial IoT demand is expected to exceed the consumer demand over the coming years. Such developments are expected to influence the market positively.

The advanced substrate industry follows miniaturization trends, greater integration, and higher performance, thereby making huge investments by several players across the ongoing ED and SLP packaging and showing an increased interest in such technologies.

The higher power density and board integration result in thermal benefits, thereby enabling further improvements in system reliability. Such technology brings huge value to the market due to extended adoption across automotive applications.

It is also driving across the telecom and infrastructure segment, where ED is a suitable substrate solution for increased hardware efficiency. Due to this, players are investing huge amounts in new plants where ED is expected to be the main product constituent.

Despite the potential of the IC substrates, the changing preferences are likely to slow down the market growth. For instance, some companies are utilizing a silicon interposer with multiple RDLs for a better connection between logic and HBM. Others use fan-out-on-substrate with RDLs. FCBGA needs a substrate supplier, wafer bumps, and wafer fab capacity for RDLs and assembly and testing. But FO WLP only requires assembly and wafer fabs for RDLs and wafer bumps and testing. Hence, the industry is witnessing a shift toward FOWLP.

Changes in business/enterprise working style and consumer behavior during the COVID-19 outbreak have fuelled demand for some types of products, and it is expected to open both new markets and routes to market. For instance, demand for semiconductors used in wired communication is still growing, as more and more enterprises are upgrading their security, increasing cloud activities. Video streaming across many networks has also increased fixed broadband usage.



Rising Application of Advanced Substrates in Manufacturing of IoT Equipment and Mobiles to Drive the Market Growth



The increasing functionality of consumer electronic products and the increasing adoption of smart devices and smart wearables are some of the major factors expected to drive the adoption of advanced IC substrates during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of high-performance mobile devices (including 5G) and increasing penetration of advanced technologies, like AI and HPC, are fuelling the need for advanced IC substrates. Smartphones command a significant share of the market, and with the advent of 5G smartphones, the demand is expected to increase even further. Global companies, like Samsung, are increasingly investing in the semiconductor business to become prominent smartphone vendors in the 5G smartphone space.

In January 2022, China’s shipments of smartphones compatible with 5G networks increased by 63.5% to 266 million in 2021 as falling prices boosted demand, according to the report by the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT). The report also stated that 5G smartphone shipments accounted for 75.9% of Chinese shipments, higher than a global average of 40.7%.

The increasing adoption of smart wearables, like smartwatches and fitness bands, and their increasing functionality are also expanding the growth of the mobile and consumer segment. For instance, in April 2021, Fitbit announced its new Luxe fitness tracker, which is a buttonless tracker. It is supported for Android and iOS devices. It also supports Google Fast Pair for pairing more quickly to Android devices, as well as supports connected GPS while paired to the phone. These advancements will further develop the need for FC CSP.

The growing market for gaming consoles and increasing advancements in these products are further expanding the scope of the mobile and consumer segment. Over 4-5 years, gaming consoles have become high-tech gadgets, and companies, like Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo, are increasingly investing in product development to reach the current 8th generation consoles. For instance, in May 2021, Sony announced to spend USD 18.39 billion over the next three years. The company has been benefiting from strong demand for the company’s PlayStation 5 gaming consoles launched in core markets in November 2020. In the business year that started April 2021, the company aimed to ship 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles.

Further, on the vendor front, Unimicron makes high-value IC substrates, such as FC CSP (Flip Chip ice Scale Package), and supplies them to Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Broadcom. Toward smartphones, the majority of Wafer Level (WL) CSP volume is driven by smartphone demand as it remains the biggest consumer for this platform.



Asia Pacific to Register the Fastest Growth During the Forecast Period



The growth of the semiconductor packaging manufacturer in the region correlates with the end user’s growth in the region as the fastest-growing market for smartphones, thereby witnessing a rising investment in renewable and automotive (EVs specifically), among various others.



China holds a significant share of the semiconductor industry and is home to one of the most significant numbers of pure-play foundries operated by domestic and international chipset manufacturers, thus boasting a substantial share of demand and manufacturing facilities.

The growing emphasis on the semiconductor industry by the government of China is leading to the increase in demand for advanced IC substrates. The country has an aggressive growth strategy to meet 70% of China’s semiconductor demand with domestic production by 2025. In addition, the 14th Five Year Plan (2021-2025) for technology independence also supports the goal set by the government.

The growing emphasis on 5G deployment in the country further influences the 5G chipsets and enables device production in the country. With the government’s decision to ramp up 5G deployment, production is expected to increase over the next few years. According to Viavi solutions, as of February 2021, 341 Chinese cities have 5G availability.

The Japanese government is taking robust measures to revive industries such as consumer electronics and automotive. In line with this, Japan has announced a USD 2.2 billion stimulus package to help its manufacturers to shift their production facilities out of China as the COVID-19 disrupted the supply chain. The package specifies USD 2 billion for companies going production back to Japan and remaining for those seeking to move production to other countries.

Moreover, investments in the smartphone segment in the Asia Pacific countries are expected to drive the demand for advanced IC substrates. For instance, in May 2021, AT&S, an Austrian Electronics Component supplier, announced that it is investing EUR 450 million in expanding capacity in its Chongqing factory.



The Advanced IC Substrates Market is moderately competitive and consists of a few major players. In terms of market share, some of the players such as ASE Group, TTM Technologies Inc., KYOCERA Corporation, Siliconware Precision Industries Co. Ltd. and IBIDEN Co. Ltd, and more are currently dominating the market. However, with advancements in IC packaging technology, new players are increasing their market presence, thereby expanding their business footprint across emerging economies.



February 2021 - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASE) and Siemens Digital Industries Software collaborated and announced that it had developed two new enablement solutions to help mutual customers create and evaluate multiple complex integrated circuit (IC) package assemblies and interconnect scenarios in an easy-to-use, data-robust graphical environment prior to and during physical design implementation.

June 2021- AT&S announced plans to develop a new IC substrates production plant in Southeast Asia, subject to Supervisory Board permission. Furthermore, Between 2021 and 2026, a new production complex for high-end substrates will be built for a total investment of up to EUR 1.7 billion.



