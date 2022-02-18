South Africa Nappies and Disposable Textile/Paper Products Market Report 2021 Featuring Kimberly-Clark, P&G, National Pride, Cleopatra Tissue Products, L'il Masters, & NSP Unsgaard

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nappies and Other Disposable Textile and Paper Products in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on nappies and other disposable textile and paper products including wipes, tampons, pads, surgical masks, and disposable clothing. The report includes information on the state of the sector, the effect of the pandemic on sales and usage, corporate actions and developments including technological developments and environmental concerns.

There are profiles of 29 companies including major players such as multinationals Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble and National Pride, local baby nappy producers such as Cleopatra Tissue Products and L'il Masters and companies like NSP Unsgaard, which makes panty liners and sanitary pads.

Nappies and other Disposable Textile and Paper Products in South Africa

Although the sale of nappies increased in 2020, growth was lower than in 2019 as the pandemic resulted in financial pressure on consumers. Declining birth rates and South Africa's slowing population growth are also affecting the baby nappy segment, while an aging population and increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence has resulted in growing demand for adult nappies. The sanitary pads market registered relatively strong sales growth in 2020.

Disposable Protective Wear

The pandemic magnified South Africa's dependence on imports for medical masks, gowns, aprons, and other textile-related outer protective clothing. More than 90% of these requirements were imported pre-pandemic, and the surge in global demand resulted in huge price increases. Since the start of the pandemic, local production has increased.

There have been various incidents of corruption and questionable tenders and contracts awarded and the South African Bureau of Standards said it was aware that there were some products, including masks, that fraudulently used the SABS mark of approval.

Wipes

Sales of wipes were bolstered by the outbreak of the virus, and industry experts believe that continued concerns over infection control will see the sector continue to grow. Baby wipes and facial cleaning wipes are traditionally the biggest categories, but demand for general purpose wipes grew due to new health and hygiene measures, particularly at major supermarkets.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. COVID-19

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Rising Input Costs

5.4. Government Intervention

5.5. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Environmental Concerns

5.7. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. REFERENCES

9.1. Publications

9.2. Websites



APPENDIX

Summary of Notable players

Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

A Swanepoel

Artemis Brands (Pty) Ltd

Bamboo Baby (Pty) Ltd

BiddyKins (Pty) Ltd

C Hawkins

Cleopatra Tissue Products (Pty) Ltd

Doekies en Broekies (Pty) Ltd

Happy Boo (Pty) Ltd

HARTMANN-Vitamed (Pty) Ltd

JannaNanna (Pty) Ltd

Kimberly-Clark of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kozen Trading 15 CC

Kwik P Nappies (Pty) Ltd

L'il Masters Diapers Manufacturers (Pty) Ltd

M Grewar

M2 Trading CC

Main Street 1310 (Pty) Ltd

Medq Medical Supplies (Pty) Ltd

Mini Matters (Pty) Ltd

Mother Nature Products CC

National Pride (Pty) Ltd

NSP Unsgaard (Pty) Ltd

Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd

Procter and Gamble Manufacturing SA (Pty) Ltd

R P International Toiletries CC

Rainbow Nappies CC

Softline (Pty) Ltd

Sugarsnap Cloth (Pty) Ltd

Validus Medical (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m3t159