|Series
|RIKB 24 0415
|RIKS 26 0216
|Settlement Date
|02/23/2022
|02/23/2022
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,415
|2,480
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.096
|/
|4.450
|106.660
|/
|-0.166
|Total Number of Bids Received
|15
|18
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|5,865
|9,052
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|10
|6
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|10
|6
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.096
|/
|4.450
|106.660
|/
|-0.166
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.160
|/
|4.420
|106.700
|/
|-0.176
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.096
|/
|4.450
|106.660
|/
|-0.166
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.130
|/
|4.430
|106.681
|/
|-0.171
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.160
|/
|4.420
|106.700
|/
|-0.176
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.018
|/
|4.490
|106.469
|/
|-0.120
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.108
|/
|4.440
|106.583
|/
|-0.148
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.33
|3.65
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
