Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 24 0415 - RIKS 26 0216

Series RIKB 24 0415RIKS 26 0216
Settlement Date 02/23/202202/23/2022
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,4152,480
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.096/4.450106.660/-0.166
Total Number of Bids Received 1518
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 5,8659,052
Total Number of Successful Bids 106
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 106
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.096/4.450106.660/-0.166
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.160/4.420106.700/-0.176
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.096/4.450106.660/-0.166
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.130/4.430106.681/-0.171
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.160/4.420106.700/-0.176
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 96.018/4.490106.469/-0.120
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.108/4.440106.583/-0.148
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.333.65