Bio-based 1,4-Butanediol Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

Over the long period, the major factors driving the growth of market studied are the increasing demand for polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) from various industries and stringent government regulations.

On the flipside, huge competition from fossil-fuel products remains a concern for the market studied.

The shift in focus toward eco-friendly products, is likely to provide opportunities for the market studied during the forecast period.

Europe dominated the market across the world. The demand in the region is driven by the growing usage of bio-based 1,4-butanediol in industries, such as automotive, electronics, and consumer appliances.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Applications in the Textile Industry



1,4 BDOis used as an adhesive in leather, plastics, polyester laminates, and polyurethane footwear. 1,4-Butanediol is an immediate chemical used in the production of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is further used in the making of synthetic leather sole material.

However, the major use of 1-4 BDO is in the production of THF that is used for the production ofspandex fiber, which has captured the garment industry. Spandex is a lightweight, soft smooth synthetic fiber, with a unique elasticity. Due to its elastic property, it is used in making stretchable clothing.

Spandex fibers, consisting of 80% polytetramethyleneether glycol (PTMEG or PolyTHF), can be stretched to between 500% and 700% of their original length and durably retain their shape.

The growth rates for spandex fiber are estimated to be around 10%, which is much higher than growth rates for textiles. The trend toward comfortable clothing with high wearing comfort is driving demand in this area.

The booming enthusiasm for country-level and international tournaments is gaining tremendous followers worldwide and is leading to a large number of athlete admissions every year, which is, therefore, propelling the demand of associated businesses, including sportswear.

The textile industry in the United States has been a globally competitive manufacturer of textile raw materials, yarns, fabrics, apparel, home furnishings, and other textile finished products. According to the SELECT USA Government Organization, the country’s textile and apparel industry is a nearly USD 70 billion sector and has been remaining as one of the most significant sectors of the manufacturing industry.?

Such factors are depicting that the market will observe a stagnant growth from the textile industry during the forecast period. The LYCRA Companyand Hyosung TNC are the major producers of bio-based spandex fibers.



Europe to Dominate the Market



The Europe region dominated the global market share. The demand for market studied is driven by the growing demand from industries, such as automotive, electronics, and consumer appliances.

Germany has the largest automotive and electronic industry in Europe. The electric industrial output accounts for 10% of the total industry output in the country, and moreover, it accounts for 3% of the gross domestic product (GDP). The textiles and clothing industry is the second-largest consumer goods industry in Germany.

The United Kingdom is the largest European market for high-end consumer electronics products, with about 18,000 UK-based electronics companies. The demand for technologically-advanced electronic devices had registered significant growth in the consumer electronics market in the country. This increase in demand is expected to drive the production of electronics in the country, leading to the demand for bio-based 1,4-Butanediol for electronic applications.

Besides, with the increasing income of the population, the demand for consumer appliances, such as air-conditioners, fridge, washing machines, microwaves, etc., have noticeably increased, which is further driving the growth of the consumer appliances market.

Hence, all such favorable market trends are expected to drive the demand for bio-based 1,4-butanediol for raw material applications in the region during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The global bio-based 1,4 butanediol market is an oligopoly market, where the dominant share of the production capacity is held by Novamont SpA. Some of the noticeable players in the market include DSM, BASF SE, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, and Genomatica Inc. among others.



