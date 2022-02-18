Global Molecular FISH Testing Market to 2027 - Increasing Prevalence of Genomic Abnormalities and Cancers is Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Molecular FISH Testing Market, By Technology, By Probe Type, By Cellular Stains, By Application, By End User, Estimation & Forecast, 2017 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global molecular FISH testing market held a market value of USD 609.6Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 978.6 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2027.



Molecular FISH testing or Fluorescence in situ hybridization is a technique used in the laboratory for the detection and location of a particular DNA sequence on a chromosome. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities & cancers and the growing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics. Furthermore, the high cost of probes and risk of contamination is estimated to hinder the market growth.



Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers



The prevalence of cancer, as well as genomic abnormalities, is increasing rapidly. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancers were expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2020. As per the same source, about 606,520 people were estimated to die suffering from the disease. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as of October 2020, in the United States, one out of every 33 babies is affected by a birth defect. Therefore, the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.



Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics



Molecular based cytogenetics consists of all aspects of chromosome biology and the application of molecular cytogenetic techniques in all fields of medicine and biology, including functional and structural organization of the nucleus & chromosome, evolution & expression, genome variation, and chromosome abnormalities, among others. Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics includes the rising adoption of molecular FISH testing, hence fueling the market growth.



Segments Overview:

The global molecular FISH testing market is segmented into technology, probe type, cellular stains, application, and end-user.



By Technology

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

The Cryo FISH segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 28% owing to its high preference over other technologies. In addition, the Q FISH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 8.6% during the forecast period.



By Probe Type

Locus Specific

Centromeric Repeats

Whole Chromosome

The whole chromosome segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for whole chromosome FISH testing. The centromeric repeats segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the projected period.



By Cellular Stains

DAPI (4',6 diamidino 2 phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

The acridine orange segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of about USD 141 million by 2027 owing to increasing usage for molecular FISH testing as compared to other cellular stains.



By Application

Cancer Research

Lung

Breast

Bladder

Hematological

Gastric

Prostrate

Cervical

Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

The cancer research segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing research activities for the development of better diagnostic and treatment options for cancer. Within the cancer research segment, the prostate cancer segment witnessed a growth rate of more than 9% owing to rising incidences of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the genetic diseases segment is anticipated to hit a market value of USD 238.3 million by 2024 due to the growing number of genetic disorders cases globally.



By End-User

Research

Clinical

Companion diagnostics

The clinical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing usage of molecular FISH testing for clinical applications. The companion diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.



Regional Overview

By region, the global molecular FISH testing market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing focus on the development of personalized medicine for diseases such as genetic disorders and cancer.



The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share due to increasing research activities in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 9%. The Middle East & Africa and South America region are also expected to grow at significant rates.



Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global molecular FISH testing market include Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Corporation, Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Intertek Group plc, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, Inc, ARUP Laboratories, Cepheid, MedGenome, GeneDx, and Gene Technologies, among others.



The cumulative market share of the seven major players is near about 70%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, OGT announced the expansion of support activities in collaboration with CytoCell University. This initiative partner with scientists for providing expert and innovative training on the fundamentals of FISH.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Framework



Chapter 2. Executive Summary: Global Molecular FISH Testing Market



Chapter 3. Global Molecular FISH Testing Market Overview

3.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.1.1. Designing

3.1.2. Manufacturing

3.1.3. Distributor

3.1.4. End users

3.2. Industry Outlook

3.2.1. FISH cost analysis

3.2.2. Case Study

3.2.2.1. Translocation-related Sarcomas (TRS )

3.2.2.2. Angelman Syndrome

3.3. PESTLE Analysis

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.4.5. Degree of Competition

3.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

3.5.1. Key Trends

3.5.2. Growth Drivers

3.5.3. Restraints/ Challenges

3.6. Market Growth and Outlook

3.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017-2027

3.6.2. Pricing Analysis

3.7. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

3.7.1. Growth Trend Shift Analysis

3.7.2. Industry Best Practices

3.8. Regulatory Landscape



Chapter 4. Competition Dashboard

4.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020 - By Region

4.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis, By Technology

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Flow FISH

5.2.2. Q FISH

5.2.3. Immuno FISH

5.2.4. Cryo FISH

5.2.5. Other FISH



Chapter 6. Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis, By Probe Type

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Locus specific

6.2.2. Centromeric repeats

6.2.3. Whole chromosome



Chapter 7. Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis, By Cellular Stains

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. DAPI (4',6-diamidino-2-phenylindole)

7.2.2. Acridine Orange

7.2.3. Others



Chapter 8. Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis, By Application

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Cancer Research

8.2.1.1. Lung

8.2.1.2. Breast

8.2.1.3. Bladder

8.2.1.4. Hematological

8.2.1.5. Gastric

8.2.1.6. Prostrate

8.2.1.7. Cervical

8.2.1.8. Other

8.2.2. Genetic Diseases

8.2.3. Other



Chapter 9. Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis, By End User

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Research

9.2.2. Clinical

9.2.3. Companion diagnostics



Chapter 10. Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis, By Region



Chapter 11. North America Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Technology

11.2.2. By Probe Type

11.2.3. By Cellular stains

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By End User

11.2.6. By Country



Chapter 12. Europe Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Technology

12.2.2. By Probe Type

12.2.3. By Cellular stains

12.2.4. By Application

12.2.5. By End User

12.2.6. By Country



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Technology

13.2.2. By Probe Type

13.2.3. By Cellular stains

13.2.4. By Application

13.2.5. By End User

13.2.6. By Country



Chapter 14. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Technology

14.2.2. By Probe Type

14.2.3. By Cellular stains

14.2.5. By End User

14.2.6. By Country



Chapter 15. South America Molecular FISH Testing Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Technology

15.2.2. By Probe Type

15.2.3. By Cellular stains

15.2.5. By End User

15.2.6. By Country



Chapter 16. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

16.1. Oxford Gene Technologies

16.2. Life Science Technologies

16.3. PerkinElmer Inc.

16.4. Abnova Corporation

16.5. Biosearch Technologies Inc.

16.6. Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc.

16.7. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG.

16.8. NeoGenomics Laboratories

16.9. Intertek Group plc

16.10. Abbott Laboratories

16.11. Creative Biolabs, Inc.

16.12. ARUP Laboratories

16.13. Cepheid

16.14. MedGenome

16.15. GeneDx

16.16. Gene Technologies



