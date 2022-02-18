New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Iris Recognition Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231654/?utm_source=GNW





Key Highlights

Iris recognition technology uses mathematical pattern-recognition techniques on video images of both the irises, whose complex random patterns are stable, unique, and are visible from certain distances. The uniqueness, stability, and security are the important factors driving the demand for the iris recognition market. The iris pattern is stable uses the richness of textures’ details present in the iris, like coronas, furrows, freckles, and stripes; hence, they are more secure in nature.

Factors such as the integration of iris scanners in smartphones, increased use in government projects, rising incidence of fraudulent activities and security concerns, and enhanced demand from the consumer electronics segment are driving the market.

The future of the market is encouraging, owing to opportunities, such as the increasing number of distribution channels, R&D initiatives, high demand from the travel/immigration industry, and increased adoption in enterprises.

The market growth is curtailed by restraining factors, such as the gap in the user’s understanding of the device, high costs, the vulnerability of iris recognition systems, and intrusion of privacy.

The opportunities created by the pandemic owing to the focus on touchless transactions and secure identification technologies were offset by the large-scale disruption encountered by several industries, especially in the commercial space. The construction industry witnessed declining figures due to complete nationwide lockdowns to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The revival in the construction sector is anticipated by various organizations, including the office of Natural Statistics in the United Kingdom.



Key Market Trends



Healthcare Sector to have the Highest Growth



The healthcare industry is plagued with the persistent problem of establishing accurate patient identification. Healthcare management applications are turning toward biometric iris recognition technology. The evolution of current technologies and the development of multi-layered authentication systems at reasonable costs are projected to contribute to the global increase in the use of biometric technology in healthcare systems via iris recognition.

With its high accuracy and ease of use, iris recognition technology offers an option to identify proper insurance status that prevents fraudulence and duplicate medical records. The patients may benefit as well by getting correct treatments.

Furthermore, the use of iris recognition technology helps implement effective authentication and authorization mechanisms in various areas of healthcare, which include tracking the patient registration, treatment, or passageways to different departments, checkup arrangement and scheduling, repetitive treatment, supporting national or private health insurance cards, and ambulant treatment document, among others.

Technologies, such as iris recognition in patient identification, are gaining momentum in healthcare settings not only for their ability to identify a patient upon entry into a healthcare facility accurately but also for their utility to quickly and accurately identify patients’ current location in the hospital among the various departments, such as home health, the ER, and other mobile environments, or in any other location prior to administering long term care.

Due to new stringent regulations established by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA) to preserve the confidentiality and privacy of patient information, the implementation of biometrics is also predicted to enhance security for patients, doctors, and nurses.



North America to have the Largest Market Share



The substantial increase in data breaches in the region across various industries is proliferating organizations to adopt biometrics that provide another layer of security for users to secure themselves.

Many government bodies have started implementing iris scanning devices which are fueling the market’s growth in the region. For instance, The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) relies on its partnerships with local, state, tribal, and federal agencies to collaboratively for the development of vital programs such as the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) and the Next Generation Identification (NGI) systems. These systems implement iris recognition as a viable means of identification.

Owing to the pandemic COVID-19, there has been an increased demand for contactless solutions, and iris recognition was witnessed as the replacement for fingerprint sensors in access control. This has become even more relevant as the concerns increase about the efficiency of facial recognition when people are using masks.?

Also, working with Olive and Dove Company, Iris ID is embracing this biometric technology with the implementation of an iris recognition system that will be supported by home video security and IoT solutions under the brand Remo+. This partnership enables the company to introduce new products which complement and expand the capabilities of access control systems with Iris recognition technology.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, identity thefts related to the payment and banking sector are prominent in the United States, which, in turn, would boost the adoption of secured biometrics solutions. The Digital Identity Tracker Report released by Pymnts in March 2021 suggested that financial institutes like the TD Bank operating in the United States are focusing on digital identity verification solutions to strengthen the customer on-boarding processes with major contribution in verifying the CIP and KYC procedures. With financial institutes operating in the country, considering the implementation of various identity verification software, Iris recognition systems and software are poised to become increasingly relevant.



Competitive Landscape



The iris recognition market is fragmented, as people around the world are increasingly becoming security- and safety-conscious. Thus, biometric authentication devices are being extensively adopted across governments, healthcare institutions, consumer electronics, financial institutions, retail and commercial vehicles, and enterprises. This makes the market attractive, with many companies entering the market. Some of the key players in the market are Iritech Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt Ltd?, Aware Inc.?, Iris ID Inc.?, HID Global?, EyeLock LLC?, etc.



January 2022 - Princeton Identity (PI) and Emphor Trading Abu Dhabi, a division of ScreenCheck and a subsidiary of The Centena Group, formed a new biometrics partnership. Emphor Trading will offer PI’s entire portfolio of iris and face biometric security solutions to its customers as part of the partnership, as well as tailored integrations to suit specific security and operational demands.

October 2021 - IriTech Inc. announced a new partnership with Patron to develop an Embedded Camera Module featuring iris identification and eye-tracking functions for AR / VR / MR devices. Patron Co. Ltd will manufacture the camera module.



