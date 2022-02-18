The Worldwide Single Board Computer Industry is Expected to Reach $4.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Single Board Computer Market, By Component, Processors, By Installed RAM, By Packaging, By Application, By End User - Estimation & Forecast till 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single board computer market valued at market size of USD 2,786.5 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,798.9 Million by 2027. The global single board computer market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.
The single board computer consists of the whole embedded computer system, assembled on a single board. The layout of a single board computer includes microprocessor with RAM, input/output controllers and all different capabilities, required to build a computer. Increasing demand for industrial automation, and growing demand for compact components, across various industries are some of the important factors, expected to drive the demand for single board computers.
Single board computer market is a moderately fragmented, with the presence of international and local players across various regions. This results in moderate competition in the market. Market players are continuously focusing on new product development in order to serve the specific needs of their clients.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating in the market include , AAEON Electronics, Inc., ABACO SYSTEMS, ADLINK Technology Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., American Portwell Technology, Inc., ARBOR Technology, Arm Limited, Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Curtiss Wright Corporation, Digi Key Electronics, Emerson Electric Co., Eurotech, EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited, General Electric Company, IEI Integration Corp., Intel Corporation, Kontron, LeMaker, Mercury Systems, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Raspberry Pi, Trenton Systems, Inc., and others.
The major 11 players in the market accounted for a cumulative market share of nearly 69% in 2020. The market players are making huge effort to introduce towards developing of new features in their exiting offerings, in order to cater to the specific needs of different industries.
The global single board computer market report offers insights on the below pointers:
1. Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players
2. Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.
The global single board computer market report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the global single board computer market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global single board computer market during the assessment period?
3. Which are the applications/end user/components to invest in, over the assessment period in the global single board computer market?
4. What are the technology trends in the global single board computer market?
5. What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global single board computer market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Single Board Computer Market
Chapter 4. Global Single Board Computer Market Overview
4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.1.1. Component Suppliers
4.1.2. Manufacturers
4.1.3. Distributers
4.1.4. End Users (Vendor Matrix)
4.2. PESTLE Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.5. Degree of Competition
4.4. Market Dynamics and Trends
4.4.1. Growth Drivers
4.4.2. Restraints
4.4.3. Challenges
4.4.4. Key Trends
4.5. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend
4.6. Market Growth and Outlook
4.6.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2027
4.6.2. Pricing Analysis, By Product - By Region
4.7. Regulatory Landscape
4.8. Competition Dashboard
4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate
4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020
4.8.3. Competitor Mapping
Chapter 5. Single Board Computer Market, By Component
5.1. Key Insights
5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
5.2.1. Solution
5.2.1.1. VME
5.2.1.2. cPCI
5.2.1.3. VPX
5.2.1.4. xTCA
5.2.1.5. Others
5.2.2. Service
5.2.2.1. System Integration
5.2.2.2. Customization
5.2.2.3. After-Sales
Chapter 6. Single Board Computer Market, By Processors
6.1. Key Insights
6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
6.2.1. ARM
6.2.2. AMD
6.2.3. Celeron
6.2.4. RabbitCore
6.2.5. X86
6.2.6. Atom
6.2.7. PowerPC
6.2.8. Others
Chapter 7. Single Board Computer Market, By Installed RAM
7.1. Key Insights
7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
7.2.1. < 2 GB
7.2.2. 2-8 GB
7.2.3. 8 - 24 GB
7.2.4. 24 - 128 GB
7.2.5. 128 - 512 GB
7.2.6. > 512 GB
Chapter 8. Single Board Computer Market, By Packaging
8.1. Key Insights
8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
8.2.1. Box/Bulk
8.2.2. Tray
Chapter 9. Single Board Computer Market, By Application
9.1. Key Insights
9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
9.2.1. Test & Measurement
9.2.2. Communication
9.2.3. Data Processing
9.2.4. Research
9.2.5. Others
Chapter 10. Single Board Computer Market, By End User
10.1. Key Insights
10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.2.1. Industrial Automation
10.2.2. Aerospace & Defense
10.2.3. Transportation
10.2.4. Medical
10.2.5. Entertainment
10.2.6. Others
Chapter 11. Single Board Computer Market, By Region/ Country
11.1. Key Insights
11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
11.2.1. North America
11.2.1.1. The U.S.
11.2.1.2. Canada
11.2.1.3. Mexico
11.2.2. Europe
11.2.2.1. Western Europe
11.2.2.1.1. The UK
11.2.2.1.2. Germany
11.2.2.1.3. France
11.2.2.1.4. Italy
11.2.2.1.5. Spain
11.2.2.1.6. Rest of Western Europe
11.2.2.2. Eastern Europe
11.2.2.2.1. Poland
11.2.2.2.2. Russia
11.2.2.2.3. Rest of Eastern Europe
11.2.3. Asia Pacific
11.2.3.1. China
11.2.3.2. India
11.2.3.3. Japan
11.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand
11.2.3.5. ASEAN
11.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific
11.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
11.2.4.1. UAE
11.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia
11.2.4.3. South Africa
11.2.4.4. Rest of MEA
11.2.5. South America
11.2.5.1. Brazil
11.2.5.2. Argentina
11.2.5.3. Rest of South America
Chapter 12. North America Single Board Computer Market Analysis
12.1. Key Insights
12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
12.2.1. By Component
12.2.2. By Processors
12.2.3. By Installed RAM
12.2.4. By Packaging
12.2.5. By Application
12.2.6. By End User
12.2.7. By Country
Chapter 13. Europe Single Board Computer Market Analysis
13.1. Key Insights
13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
13.2.1. By Component
13.2.2. By Processors
13.2.3. By Installed RAM
13.2.4. By Packaging
13.2.5. By Application
13.2.6. By End User
13.2.7. By Country
Chapter 14. Asia Pacific Single Board Computer Market Analysis
14.1. Key Insights
14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
14.2.1. By Component
14.2.2. By Processors
14.2.3. By Installed RAM
14.2.4. By Packaging
14.2.5. By Application
14.2.6. By End User
14.2.7. By Country
Chapter 15. Middle East & Africa Single Board Computer Market Analysis
15.1. Key Insights
15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
15.2.1. By Component
15.2.2. By Processors
15.2.3. By Installed RAM
15.2.4. By Packaging
15.2.5. By Application
15.2.6. By End User
15.2.7. By Country
Chapter 16. South America Single Board Computer Market Analysis
16.1. Key Insights
16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 - 2027 (US$ Mn)
16.2.1. By Component
16.2.2. By Processors
16.2.3. By Installed RAM
16.2.4. By Packaging
16.2.5. By Application
16.2.6. By End User
16.2.7. By Country
Chapter 17. Company Profile
17.1. AAEON Electronics, Inc.
17.2. ABACO SYSTEMS
17.3. ADLINK Technology Inc.
17.4. Advantech Co. Ltd.
17.5. American Portwell Technology, Inc.
17.6. ARBOR Technology
17.7. Arm Limited
17.8. Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
17.9. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
17.10. Digi-Key Electronics
17.11. Emerson Electric Co.
17.12. Eurotech
17.13. EVOC Intelligent Technology Company Limited
17.14. General Electric Company
17.15. IEI Integration Corp.
17.16. Intel Corporation
17.17. Kontron
17.18. LeMaker
17.19. Mercury Systems, Inc.
17.20. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
17.21. Raspberry Pi
17.22. Trenton Systems, Inc.
17.23. Other Prominent Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/goek6z
Attachment