Cara Therapeutics to Host Virtual R&D Day on March 11, 2022

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARA), an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus, today announced the Company will host a virtual research and development (R&D) event on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. ET. The presentation will focus on the initiation of oral difelikefalin Phase 3 programs for the treatment of pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis and non-dialysis dependent chronic kidney disease. An interactive Q&A session will follow the presentation.
Presenters will include:
- Christopher Posner, President & Chief Executive Officer and Director of Cara Therapeutics
- Joana Goncalves, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Cara Therapeutics
- Brian Kim, MD, MTR, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, NY
- Jonathan Silverberg, MD, PhD, MPH, George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences
A live audio webcast of the presentation and accompanying slides will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the News & Investors section of the Company’s website at www.CaraTherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website following the presentation.
About Cara Therapeutics
Cara Therapeutics is an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company leading a new treatment paradigm to improve the lives of patients suffering from pruritus. The Company’s novel KORSUVA™ (difelikefalin) injection is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease in adults undergoing hemodialysis. The Company is developing an oral formulation of difelikefalin and plans to initiate Phase 3 programs in the first quarter of 2022 for the treatment of pruritus in patients with atopic dermatitis and non-dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease. Phase 2 trials of oral difelikefalin are ongoing in primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus. For more information, visit www.CaraTherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.
