Global Low Cost Airlines Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Ryanair, easyJet, Southwest Airlines IndiGo, AirAsia Allegiant, & Spirit,

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Low Cost Airlines Market to 2025 - Market Snapshot, Key Trends and Insights, Company Profiles and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Low Cost Airline Market report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and an analysis of the low cost airline market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. It also features profiles of some of the segment's leading players and looks at how companies can better meet their customers' needs.



Scope

Though the US was the worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic, the LCC market in the country managed to be number 1 in terms of seats sold in 2020, with 115.5 million seats sold. Spain and the UK held the second and third positions, respectively.

The pandemic has transformed the customer preferences to a greater extend with safety and hygiene becoming the need of the hour. As social distancing is the new normal, the demand for digitalized services and contactless technologies is also booming.

By keeping costs down and prices low, the ULCCs have managed to gain a considerable market share from legacy competitors and have developed a new demographic segment called family flyers, who earlier used to either travel by car or stay home.

