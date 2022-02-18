Iceland Seafood International hf: Full year 2021 results and Investors meeting

Iceland Seafood will publish its Consolidated Financial Statement for the year ending 31 December 2021 after closing of markets on February 22nd 2022. The same day at 4.15pm, the company will host a meeting for investors and market participants, where management will present and discuss the results. The meeting will be held at the company‘s premises at Köllunarklettsvegur 2, 104 Reykjavík. The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic, a link to the webcast and investor presentation will be provided before the meeting commence. Participants to the online meeting can send questions in writing prior and during the meeting to the email investors@icelandseafood.com.

