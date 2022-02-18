Global $5.1 Billion Sports Composites Markets to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Composites Market by Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Polypropylene), Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass), Application (Golf Sticks, Hockey Sticks, Rackets, Bicycles, Skis & Snowboards), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sports composites market is projected to grow from USD 4.1 billion in 2021 to USD 5.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2026.



Carbon fiber to register higher CAGR during the forecast period



Carbon fiber composites are the fastest-growing sports composites in terms of volume. This high growth can be attributed to the high strength and lightweight properties of carbon fiber. In addition, reinforcement of carbon fiber in applications such as golf sticks, rackets, skis & snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, and bicycles provides high performance, strength, and stiffness.



Epoxy resins to grow at the fastest rate between 2021 and 2026



Epoxy resins are a type of thermoset resins known for their excellent mechanical, electrical, and high heat resistance properties. Epoxy resins are also available in a wide range of curing agent variations. They have better physical, mechanical, adhesion properties, and low shrinkage than other resins. High toughness, impact strength, and moisture resistance are obtained by combining carbon or glass fibers with epoxy resins as a matrix to produce a wide range of sports composites.



Bicycle application to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period



The use of carbon fiber in the production of bicycle frames provides various performance characteristics such as lightness, rigidity, durability, and shock absorption. Besides weight savings, carbon fiber frames provide better fatigue resistance, resistance to corrosion, and improved ride quality.

The fabrication of composites offers variations over the length of the tube, providing different fiber angles, different layer thicknesses, and different combinations of materials. Therefore, the properties of the end product made from composites can be tailored to specifications. Further, all solid pieces that do not move in bicycles can be made out of carbon composites.

For example, the front fork, handlebar, stem, seat post, saddle, crank, chain ring, seat collar, and gears.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview and Industry Trend



6 Sports Composites Market, by Fiber Type



7 Sports Composites Market, by Resin Type



8 Sports Composites Market, by Applications



9 Sports Composites Market, by Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles

Composite-based Sports & Recreation Goods Manufacturers

Aldila Inc.

Amer Sports

Fischer Sports GmbH

Jarden Corporation

Rossignol

Topkey Corporation

Composite-based Sports & Recreation Goods Raw Material Suppliers

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Hexion Inc.

SGL Group

Toray Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6qjlhs





Attachment