CVG Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.



Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 3825717. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 3825717. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 3825717 and international callers can dial (416) 621-4642 using access code 3825717.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components, assemblies and systems to the traditional commercial vehicle market, the electric vehicle market, and the warehouse automation market. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@CVGRP.com