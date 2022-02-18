Insights on the Intent-Based Networking Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Intent-Based Networking Market (2021-2026) by Component, Deployment, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Intent-Based Networking Market is estimated to be USD 1.27 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.09 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32%.



Market Dynamics

Key factors such as the rising implementation of virtual and software-defined networking, increasing data breaches over the network, and expanding the adoption of cloud-based services are boosting the market growth. In addition, the advent of machine learning algorithms capable of providing network automation is expected to drive market growth. Integration of automation, cognitive computing, and machine learning and providing improved automation and speed are offering growth opportunities to the market.

However, complex design and initial capital investment factors are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, conjunction with AI to offer high security for the applications is a major challenge in the market.



The Global Intent-Based Networking Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Application, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the key players operating in the industry include Anuta Networks, Capgemini Engineering, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, FireMon, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Intent-Based Networking Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Implementation of Virtual and Software-Defined Networking

4.1.2 Increasing Data Breach Over the Network

4.1.3 Increasing the Adoption of Cloud Based Services

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Complex Design and Need to Validate

4.2.2 Increased Used in Web Traffic Filtering and Provide Real-Time Visibility

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies

4.3.2 Improved Automation and Speed

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Intent-Based Networking (IBN) System is Entirely Dependent on API's



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Intent-Based Networking Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Networking Hardware Components

6.2.1 Router

6.2.2 Switch

6.2.3 Firewall

6.3 Software

6.4 Service

6.4.1 Professional Service

6.4.2 Managed Service



7 Global Intent-Based Networking Market, By Deployment

7.1 Introduction

7.2 On-Premise

7.3 Cloud



8 Global Intent-Based Networking Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 IT & Telecom

8.3 BFSI

8.4 Healthcare

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Government & Defense

8.7 Others



9 Global Intent-Based Networking Market, By Geography



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Quadrant

10.2 Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Initiatives

10.3.1 M&A and Investments

10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



11 Company Profiles

11.1 A10 Networks

11.2 Anuta Networks

11.3 Capgemini Engineering

11.4 Cisco Systems

11.5 Ericsson

11.6 FireMon

11.7 Fortinet

11.8 Forward Networks

11.9 Google

11.10 Huawei Technologies

11.11 Indeni

11.12 Intentionet

11.13 Jupiter Networks

11.14 ManageEngine

11.15 Microsoft Azure

11.16 Pluribus Networks

11.17 Veriflow Systems

11.18 Wipro



12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmee2r

