Aterian Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or “The Company”) today announced its upcoming investor conference schedule. The Company will participate in two conferences during the month of March 2022.



DA Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

The Company will be participating in one on one meetings with investors on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at the DA Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference.

34th Annual Roth Conference

The Company will be participating in one on one meetings with investors on Monday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at the 34th Annual Roth Conference in Dana Point, California.

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), is a leading technology-enabled consumer products platform that builds, acquires, and partners with best-in-class e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create top selling consumer products. The Company’s cloud-based platform, Artificial Intelligence Marketplace Ecommerce Engine (AIMEE™), leverages machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to streamline the management of products at scale across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Shopify and Walmart. Aterian has thousands of SKUs across 14 owned and operated brands and sells products in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, beauty and consumer electronics.

Investor Contact:

Ilya Grozovsky

Director of Investor Relations & Corp. Development

Aterian, Inc.

ilya@aterian.io

917-905-1699