Outlook on the Post-tensioning Systems Global Market to 2030 - Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization in Emerging Countries Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Post-tensioning Systems Market by Structure Type, Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The post-tensioning systems market was valued at $9,925.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $22,260.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030. Post-tensioning is a method of producing pre-stressed concrete, masonry, and other structural elements. These internal forces are applied by tensioning high-strength steel, which is done either after the concrete is actually placed. Post-tensioning systems are rapidly adopted across the world in construction of infrastructures such as buildings, tunnels, bridges, roads, and energy & power, wherein strength is a prime factor in construction.



Post-tensioning systems imparts high strength and sustainability in the structure that is being built using the technology. The costs of the projects is reduced due to a reduction in the depth of the foundation system, foundation excavation, support for excavation, and offer savings in materials such as concrete and rebar, as post-tensioning offers additional strength to the structure. In addition, increase in government expenditure for infrastructural development has led to surge in adoption of post-tensioned systems in construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, and power & energy infrastructures. Furthermore, development in construction technologies such as post-tensioning systems has led to cost-and time-saving solutions, with enhanced quality of material and the overall construction.



However, post-tensioning system is a complex work, owing to involvement of bounded and unbounded structures inculcated in the process. This requires skilled professionals and high workmanship; however, dearth of skilled labors acts as a key deterrent factor of the post-tensioning systems market. Moreover, failing to build the structure properly may lead to mishaps and accidents of the structures, which hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing countries have fostered the need for construction & infrastructure developments, which notably contributed toward the growth of the post-tensioning systems market.



The global post-tensioning systems market is segmented into structure type, type, application, and region. By structure type, the market is segregated into new structure and structure repairing. On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into bonded and unbonded. The applications covered in the study include building, bridge - internal post-tensioning, bridge - external post-tensioning, energy & power, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the post-tensioning systems market include Amsysco, Inc., BBV Systems GmbH, Bouygues (VSL International Ltd.), DYWIDAG, Keller Group plc (Suncoast Post-Tension), Liuzhou OVM Machinery Co., Ltd., Soletanche Freyssinet (Freyssinet), SRG Global, Tendon, LLC, and TMG Global Pte Ltd. Major companies in the market have adopted acquisition, partnership, and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the post-tensioning systems market.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, future estimations, and dynamics of the post-tensioning systems market.

In-depth post-tensioning systems market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top impacting factors

3.2.3. Market player positioning

3.3. Key forces shaping post-tensioning systems industry

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Enhanced strength and sustainability in structure

3.4.1.2. Increase in government expenditure for infrastructural development

3.4.1.3. Development in construction technology

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Complexity of work

3.4.2.2. Lack of skilled labors

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging countries

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: POST-TENSIONING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Market overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

4.2. Building

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Bridge - internal post-tensioning

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Bridge - external post-tensioning

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4.4. Bridge stay cables market size and forecast, by region

4.5. Energy & power industry

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: POST-TENSIONING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1. Market overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

5.2. Bonded

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Unbonded

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: POST-TENSIONING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY STRUCTURE TYPE

6.1. Market overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by structure type

6.2. New structures

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Structure repairing

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: POST-TENSIONING SYSTEMS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Amsysco, Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Key executives

8.1.3. Company snapshot

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.2. BBV Systems GmbH

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Key executive

8.2.3. Company snapshot

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.3. Bouygues (VSL International Ltd.)

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Key executives

8.3.3. Company snapshot

8.3.4. Operating business segments

8.3.5. Product portfolio

8.3.6. Business performance

8.4. DYWIDAG

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Key executives

8.4.3. Company snapshot

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Keller Group Plc. (Suncoast Post-Tension)

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Key executives

8.5.3. Company snapshot

8.5.4. Operating business segments

8.5.5. Product portfolio

8.5.6. Business performance

8.6. Liuzhou OVM Machinery Co., Ltd.

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.7. Soletanche Freyssinet (Freyssinet)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Key executives

8.7.3. Company snapshot

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.8. SRG Global

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Key executives

8.8.3. Company snapshot

8.8.4. Operating business segments

8.8.5. Product portfolio

8.8.6. Business performance

8.9. Tendon, LLC

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Key executives

8.9.3. Company snapshot

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.10. TMG Global Pte Ltd.

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Key executive

8.10.3. Company snapshot

8.10.4. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uwg2q

Attachment