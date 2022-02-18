New York, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed Mobility Services Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06231633/?utm_source=GNW

27% (henceforth, referred to as the forecast period). The primary driver for the managed mobility services market is the growing adoption of BYOD (Bring - Your -Own -Device) practices across various industries. Organizations are adopting BYOD policies to enhance productivity without compromising security and privacy in the workplace. The growing shift of mature organizations towards digital connectivity is driving at least 50% of the employees to use more than one device for work that demands centralized management. Thus, the rise of new types of carrier devices continues to flood workplaces and expand the mobility ecosystem, which in turn drives the need for experienced MMS providers to handle the complexity of communication across organizations.



Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has escalated the need for work from home, and various governments across the world are taking regulatory measures and announcing the extensions of work from home. Such instance is expected to continue along with hybrid working models and drive opportunities for mobility service providers in the market. Moreover, enterprise training has changed rapidly from a classroom-based environment to the web-based current scenario, where employees demand ’self-paced learning,’ allowing them to learn and train whenever they want, wherever they want. ?

The use of mobile devices among doctors, nurses, patients, and other supporting staff has increased worldwide. Moreover, organizations in the healthcare end-user industry must adhere to HIPAA regulations for data sharing and storage. These factors are likely to drive the adoption of managed mobility services in the healthcare industry.

The growing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has forced organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities. With the growing dependence on mobile services for day-to-day operations, corporates are introducing more apps and programs for employees. According to bankmycell, in 2022, the current number of mobile devices (including smartphones and featured phones) is in user accounts to 7.62 million, which makes 91.62% of the world’s population as cell phone owners.

Additionally, according to GSMA and United Nations Development Program’s Digital analyst, there are over 10.47 billion mobile connections worldwide, which surpasses the current world population of 7.932 billion. Thus, according to the data arrived by both the organizations, more than people, there are 2.55 billion more mobile connections. Such adoption of mobile devices is driving the need for managed mobility service market.

Also, end-user sectors are dependent on standalone services that offer to manage the network or security internally within the company. The integration of managed mobility services is being preferred over traditional bundled solutions due to their benefits of providing an end-to-end solution. The medium- and large-sized corporations are highly focused on their core competencies. They are most likely to outsource the IT solutions, which will likely boost the market over the forecast period. The significant rise in the adoption of the Internet of Things devices is expected to support the development of the market.

Moreover, the increasing number of IoT devices across various industries requires high security, increasing the services’ usage. In addition, the IoT endpoint electronics (mobile phones, laptops, etc.) spending is expected to rise across all regions owing to the digital transformations post-COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, such developments in technology and the adoption of mobile devices are driving the market.



The BFSI Sector is Expected to Witness a High Growth Rate



The BFSI industry is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, creating challenges related to cyber insecurity, cost reduction, regulatory mandates, and customer intelligence requiring robust network functions that handle such capabilities. Application portfolio management (APM) has become an essential strategy for deciding which applications to modernize and how. It is all about continuous application improvement to meet evolving business needs. Core banking applications form a backbone of the IT landscape in banks and must be highly functional and agile to respond to change. In today’s chaotic market, most financial firms look to sourcing as a cost reduction and innovation platform.

Major players, such as Capgemini, work with the top 5 global banks to provide complete support, maintenance, and enhancements for their VisionPlus implementations. They support the imaging system, provide complete infrastructure support to an 800-seat call center running 24×7, manage Unicenter ticketing support for over 4,000 servers, and manage a customized suite of global banking applications for mobile.

Financial applications include applications performing financial transactions, such as online banking portals, online insurance applications, and such, for which security is a prime concern. Cybersecurity is taken very seriously by financial services organizations, and according to research from Ocorian, in the United Kingdom, banks are spending GBP 6.7 billion each year to prevent cybercrime. Although banks have invested in application security measures, some security challenges remain unaddressed.

Moreover, IT, development, and security teams could benefit from a Software-as-a-Service-based (SaaS) approach to application security, allowing for greater flexibility to scale and automate scanning while still delivering fast results enable quick fixing. According to FIS, in recent years, four countries have seen a twofold or more significant increase in the monetary value of real-time payments transactions: Philippines (482%), Bahrain (311%), Australia (231%), and Ghana (222%).? With the growing RTP, the security of the transactions has become a primary concern for the banks. This has been increasing the demand for managed mobility security services.

According to the Reserve Bank of India, in the financial year 2021, around 44 billion digital payments were recorded across India. This was an increase compared to the previous three years. Further, Interbank use cases are still rare; however, banks are using the technology to simplify their existing systems and remove process bottlenecks. Several mobile application service providers report having consultants and developers prepared to deliver blockchain applications, and providers report cases and experiments.

Moreover, the emergence of eWallets, unified payment interfaces, and payment gateways expanded the business applications coverage of the BFSI vertical. In India, the UPI platform recorded 1308.40 million transactions at the end of December 2019, and this reached 2234.16 million at the end of December 2020( source: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)). Such factors are initiating the demand for managed mobility application services.



North America is Anticipated to Hold a Major Market Share



According to the Annual Internet Report by Cisco, the average number of devices and connections per capita across the world will grow to 3.6 by 2023. Among the countries with the highest average of per capita devices and connections by 2023, the United States will remain at the top with an average of 13.6 devices and connections per capita, followed by South Korea and Japan. Moreover, the 5G penetration in the country also encourages the demand for IoT devices in the future. The focus on deploying 5G by national mobile operators, like AT&T, Sprint, T mobile, and Verizon, has led to significant developments over the years. According to the GSMA, 5G will reach 100 million mobile connections in early 2023 and become the country’s leading mobile network technology by 2025, with more than 190 million 5G connections.

Additionally, cloud and digital transformation have increased the total cost of a data breach. The use of mobile platforms, extensive cloud migration, and IoT devices are the drivers increasing the cost. According to the Ponemon Institute’s "Cost of Data Breach Study 2020,"the global average for a data breach was USD 3.83 million; however, the average cost of a data breach in the United States was significantly high with USD 8.64 million. The high potential of data breaches is expected to drive the managed mobile services market as enterprises are focusing more on IT security.

The increased cloud adoption rate in the United States, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, is expected to increase the digital transformation of companies which ultimately leads to the adoption of managed mobility solutions. Also, the transition toward digital operations in the country is also creating new opportunities for the managed mobility services market during the forecast period. According to the BDO United States, in 2020, 59% of the survey respondents suggested focusing on modernizing IT infrastructure as their short-term business goal. In addition, 42% of the respondents said that they are planning digital initiatives in risk management and compliance.

Cybersecurity is a growing concern for the country. The cybersecurity incidents in the country are increasing rapidly, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which is creating the need for securely managing digital devices. According to the Identity Theft Resource Center, 1,001 data breaches and 155.8 million records were exposed in 2020.

The market has been witnessing growing investment activities, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. For instance, in July 2021, Dataprise, a leading IT managed service provider, announced the acquisition of Wireless Watchdogs, a provider of mobility managed services. The addition of Wireless Watchdogs broadens Dataprise’s end-to-end managed services portfolio expected to provide clients with one strategic IT partner to manage their entire technology strategy and user experience from mobility and desktop to infrastructure, cybersecurity, and cloud. This acquisition has also extended Dataprise’s footprint in the West Coast region of the United States.



The managed mobility service market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and increase their profitability. Moreover, the players are investing heavily in the expansion of its services.



November 2021 - NASCO, a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions, and Kyndryl announced a collaboration to migrate NASCO’s critical infrastructure to a new, shared mainframe environment, driving improved efficiency, flexibility, and scale for NASCO’s operations. NASCO is also extending this collaboration until 2027.

July 2021 - Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) acquired Zerto, a cloud data management, and protection company. Zerto is the preferred provider of 350+ managed service providers and 9,000+ customers for disaster recovery, ransomware protection, data, and application mobility in hybrid multi-cloud environments.

March 2021 - Vodafone Group Plc acquired a 40MHz spectrum in the 3.6GHz band of next-gen 5G mobile services for EUR 206 million.



