Outlook on the Float Glass Global Market to 2028 - Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Float Glass Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Float Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global float glass market was valued at US$ 53,709.30 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 86,984.42 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Float glass is an extremely smooth and distortion free glass which is being used in various end-use industries such as building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar, among others. It is basically made by pouring the molten glass from the furnace into a chamber which contains a bed of molten tin. The increase in the use of float glass in interior design and modern architecture has played a major role in increasing the demand of float glass and are used in other building and construction applications which includes ceiling, flooring, reflective, coated, windows, mirrors, tabletops, and insulated glass. In addition, the growing use of float in automotive applications is expected to drive the float glass industry over the forecasted period.



Based on application, the float glass market is segmented into automotive and transportation, building and construction, electronics, and others. In 2020, the building and construction segment dominated the market. Float glass is increasingly becoming the most used glass for consumer applications. While in a semi-molten, waxy state, it can be easily shaped and formed to suit various applications. Clear float glass, tinted float glass, and textured float glass are used in residential and commercial applications, such as windows and doors, for aesthetic and functional purposes. The increase in the use of the glass in interior design and architecture has played a major role in increasing the demand of float glass along with being used towards the ceiling, flooring, reflective, coated, windows, mirrors, tabletops, and insulated glass. The market for the building and construction segment is further segmented into residential applications comprising domestic houses; commercial applications consisting of retail outlets, shopping malls, and airports; and industries.



Geographically, the float glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is the fastest growing and the dominating region in the global market. Asia Pacific is the dominating region for float glass market over the forecast period. The growing building and construction industry along with the increasing projects related to the field of renewable energy source and development of solar industry is driving the growth of float glass market in Asia Pacific region.

Asia-pacific region especially China, Japan and India are expected to increase the demand for float glass as compare to other geographical regions which is due to an expanded and established automotive, building and construction sector in this region. Along with this, increasing manufacturing industries coupled with growing industrialization which offers ample opportunities for key market players in the float glass market. Presence of various domestic and international players in the region will increased the focus of manufacturers on providing innovative products leading to increased opportunity for the float glass market to grow.



AGC Inc.; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., LTD (NSG Group); Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited; SCHOTT AG; Guardian Industries Holdings; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; China Glass Holdings Limited; Shenzhen Sun Global Glass Co. Ltd.; Saint Gobain Glass India; and Qingdao Migo Glass Co. Ltd. are among the major players operating in the global float glass market.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global float glass market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Float Glass Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Material:

4.3.2 Manufacturing/Process:

4.3.3 End Use:

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Average Price of Float Glass At Global And Regional Level, 2020 (per ton)

4.6 Impact of China Electricity Issue with Respect To Glass Industry



5. Float Glass Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Demand from Building & Construction Industry

5.1.2 Rise in Preference for Float Glass in Electronic Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Volatility in Prices of Raw Materials

5.2.2 Global shortage of glass

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Float Glass

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Applications of Float Glass in Solar Industry

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Global Market- Global Float Glass Analysis

6.1 Global Market Overview

6.2 Float Glass Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Float Glass Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Float Glass Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Clear Glass

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Clear Glass: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Tinted Glass

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Tinted Glass: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Textured Glass

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Textured Glass: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Others: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Float Glass Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Float Glass Market, By Application (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Automotive and Transportation

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Automotive and Transportation: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Building and Construction

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Building and Construction: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.3 Residential

8.4.3.1 Overview

8.4.3.2 Residential: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.4 Commercial

8.4.4.1 Overview

8.4.4.2 Commercial: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4.5 Industrial

8.4.5.1 Overview

8.4.6 Industrial: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Electronics

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Electronics: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Float Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Float Glass Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Product Development



11. Impact of COVID-19

11.1 Overview - Impact of COVID-19

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Company Profiles

12.1 AGC Inc.

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 China Glass Holdings Limited

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Guardian Industries Holdings

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 SHENZHEN SUN GLOBAL GLASS CO., LTD

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Saint-Gobain Glass India

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 SCHOTT AG

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 QINGDAO MIGO GLASS CO.,LTD.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4305kq

Attachment