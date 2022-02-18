Global Laminated Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laminated Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laminated glass the market is projected to reach US$ 32.10 billion by 2028 from US$ 20.76 billion in 2021 it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.



Laminated glass is prepared by applying pressure and heat to multiple layers of heat-strengthened or tempered glass. Based on material type, the laminated glass market is segmented into polyvinyl butyral, ethyl vinyl acetate, ionoplast polymer, aliphatic TPU, and others. The market, based on application, is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others. There is a high demand for laminated glass in building and construction industry. It is also being used in automotive windshields. Thus, the rapid development of automotive sector is expected to boost the demand for laminated glass during the forecast period.



Based on application, the global laminated glass market is segmented into building and construction, automotive, electronics, solar panels, and others. The building and construction segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. In this industry, the laminated glass is used in applications such as glass railing, glass floor, roofs, glass partition, interior glass door and glass front door, indoor or outdoor signage, and glass frontage. It is widely used in residential and commercial buildings due to its strength and shatterproof nature.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global laminated glass market. The region is experiencing significant growth in urbanization, which is boosting the number of residential and commercial construction projects. Rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific is attributed to rising per capita income and affordable housing development activities. Moreover, the region has a dominant automotive industry. There is a high demand for laminated glass in the automotive industry to make car windshields.



A few of the key players in the laminated glass market include Asahi India Glass Limited; Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; Fuyao Group; Guardian Glass Llc; Press Glass Sa; Saint Gobain SA; Schott Ag; Taiwan Glass Group; and Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited. Players operating in the market are highly focused towards the development of high-quality and innovative offerings to fulfil the customer's requirements.



