Jeff Cook Real Estate Highlights Top Agents in Quarter 1

South Carolina, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Time to celebrate! Our agents are hard working and love what they do every day so we are taking a moment to recognize the teams and agents that have gone above and beyond. At Jeff Cook Real Estate, we make sure our clients come first and that each family we have the opportunity to serve feels comfortable and supported in their decisions. Congratulations to the top agents for the first quarter of 2022!

Top Team at Jeff Cook Real Estate: The Byrne Team

Amy Byrne has been in the real estate industry for under a year and her team has served over 18 families already! The Byrne Team includes Amy Byrne, Craig McBlain, and Joy Kump. Craig hails from Scotland and draws from a background with vacation rentals and real estate investments. Joy is from Ohio and carries her teaching experiences into her transactions, implementing her educational skills to bring confident understanding to her clients. Amy is the team leader and her knowledge of Charleston’s luxury hospitality industry for more than a decade has surely contributed to her quickly climbing the ranks to become one of the Mount Pleasant location’s top producers. Amy says her favorite part of being in real estate is “knowing that the sky's the limit and my success is up to me!” The Byrne Team is friendly, knowledgeable, and dynamic. “Working with our team will allow you double the care and guidance throughout each step of the process!” Contact the Byrne Team at amy.byrne@jeffcookrealestate.com or call (843) 326-0030.

Rising Star at Jeff Cook Real Estate: Chandler Townsend

Chandler Townsend has been in real estate less than a year and has already served over 5 families with just as many in progress at this moment! Chandler says his favorite part of being a real estate agent is the ability to control his own success and growth. While this is true to some extent in most industries, it feels much more direct in real estate. Chandler says he is grateful “for this company assisting me along my way and going above and beyond to support my growth to a degree that has truly exceeded my expectations.” Contact Chandler Townsend at chandler.townsend@jeffcookrealestate.com or call at (843) 428-5301.

Top Listing Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate: Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller started his real estate career with Jeff Cook Real Estate after about 4 years in the industry. Kirk has had the opportunity to serve over 150 families and says his favorite part of being in real estate is the ever-changing pace. Kirk says, “Before real estate, I was a chef so I enjoy challenges and constantly adapting to new environments. I love meeting new people and being able to help them accomplish their goals.” To contact Kirk Miller, email kirk.miller@jeffcookrealestate.com or call (843) 417-0531.

Top Buyer Agent at Jeff Cook Real Estate: Linda Bush

Linda Bush feels as if she has had a lifelong career in real estate with both parents and grandparents who were real estate agents. Linda has served families and investors in the Myrtle Beach area for several years, but not quite one year ago she joined Jeff Cook Real Estate and has helped over a dozen clients already! Linda finds satisfaction in helping families put together the pieces to find just what they are looking for – the right home, the right price, the right condition, with the right financing! Linda says, “When I became an agent, I committed myself to be the kind of agent I always wanted to find when I was buying or selling homes myself. I know what a difference it made to me then, and I want to make that same kind of difference for my clients now.” To contact Linda Bush, email linda.bush@jeffcookrealestate.com or call (843) 960-3349.

If you’re interested in buying a home or selling your current one, give us a call at 855-HEY-JEFF or visit www.JeffCookRealEstate.com

