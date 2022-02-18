Arbor Realty Trust Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Increases Dividend for Seventh Consecutive Quarter to $0.37 per Share

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles



GAAP net income of $0.71 and distributable earnings of $0.57 per diluted common share 1 Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.37 per share, our seventh consecutive quarterly increase Successfully raised $533 million of accretive capital to fund the significant growth of our structured portfolio





Structured Business:

Record loan originations of $4.32 billion, a 75% increase over last quarter and our third consecutive quarter of record originations

Structured loan portfolio of over $12 billion on substantial growth of 33%

Closed a $2.10 billion collateralized securitization vehicle, our largest to date



Agency Business:

Loan originations of $1.89 billion and a servicing portfolio of $27 billion

Closed our 3rd private label securitization totaling $535 million

Full Year Highlights:

GAAP net income of $2.28 per diluted common share; distributable earnings of $2.01 per diluted common share 1 , representing a 15% increase over last year

, representing a 15% increase over last year Raised annual dividend run rate to $1.48 per share, a 12% increase from a year ago, and our 10 th straight year of dividend growth

straight year of dividend growth Leading shareholder return in the commercial mortgage REIT space of 39%

Generated industry leading ROE of over 19%

Record originations of $16.13 billion, a 76% increase over last year

Structured portfolio growth of 122% from record loan originations of $9.72 billion

Agency servicing portfolio growth of 9.5% from loan originations of $6.41 billion

Raised $1.63 billion of accretive growth capital through several equity and debt offerings

Continued success from our industry leading securitization platform closing six new securitizations (4 CLOs, 2 private label) totaling $6.20 billion



Recent Developments:

Closed two securitizations totaling $2.54 billion and raised $75 million of preferred stock



UNIONDALE, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $106.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $96.6 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the year was $317.4 million, or $2.28 per diluted common share, compared to $163.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $94.2 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, compared to $67.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted common share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Distributable earnings for the year was $313.7 million, or $2.01 per diluted common share, compared to $234.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted common share for the year ended December 31, 2020.1

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Fannie Mae $ 968,105 $ 719,730 $ 3,389,312 $ 5,041,925 Freddie Mac 437,847 307,664 1,016,142 960,508 Private Label 282,038 625,176 1,436,853 382,191 FHA 148,647 84,430 430,320 327,345 SFR-Fixed Rate 57,709 67,227 136,931 - Total Originations $ 1,894,346 $ 1,804,227 $ 6,409,558 $ 6,711,969 Total Loan Sales $ 2,084,211 $ 1,006,958 $ 6,415,169 $ 6,587,728 Total Loan Commitments $ 1,836,799 $ 1,856,474 $ 6,347,752 $ 6,810,666

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Agency Business generated revenues (excluding gains and losses on derivative instruments) of $107.1 million, compared to $79.7 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net was $36.9 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.77%, compared to $16.3 million and 1.62% for the third quarter of 2021. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $34.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.88% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $32.5 million and 1.75% for the third quarter of 2021.

At December 31, 2021, loans held-for-sale was $1.09 billion which was primarily comprised of unpaid principal balances totaling $1.08 billion, with financing associated with these loans totaling $956.3 million.

The Company closed its third private label securitization totaling $535.0 million. The Company originated and sold multifamily mortgage loans to the securitization and is the primary servicer. The Company retained subordinate certificate interests in the securitization of $47.5 million, in satisfaction of credit risk retention requirements.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $26.96 billion at December 31, 2021 and excludes $507.9 million of private label loans originated that were not yet securitized. Servicing revenue, net was $23.9 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $38.8 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $14.9 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands) As of December 31, 2021 As of September 30, 2021 UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (years) UPB Wtd. Avg. Fee Wtd. Avg. Life (years) Fannie Mae $ 19,127,397 0.535% 8.0 $ 19,271,527 0.532% 8.4 Freddie Mac 4,943,905 0.271% 9.3 4,726,587 0.281% 9.8 Private Label 1,711,326 0.200% 8.3 1,176,391 0.200% 8.8 FHA 985,063 0.154% 21.0 933,519 0.156% 21.4 SFR-Fixed Rate 191,698 0.200% 6.5 104,094 0.200% 5.7 Total $ 26,959,389 0.449% 8.8 $ 26,212,118 0.457% 9.1

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.4 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $5.1 million reversal of provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the fourth quarter of 2021. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $21.7 million, representing 0.11% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

Quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Substantial growth in the portfolio of $2.99 billion, or 32.6%

Originated 156 loans totaling $4.32 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $4.13 billion

Payoffs and pay downs on 60 loans totaling $1.05 billion

Committed to fund $﻿321.2 million single-family rental loans

Year ended December 31, 2021:

Record portfolio growth of $6.68 billion, or 122.1%

Originated 422 loans totaling $9.72 billion, consisted primarily of multifamily bridge loans totaling $9.10 billion

Payoffs and pay downs totaling $2.52 billion

Committed to fund $729.5 million single-family rental loans

$34.6 million of income generated by our residential mortgage banking joint venture



At December 31, 2021, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $12.16 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 4.26%, compared to $9.17 billion and 4.56% at September 30, 2021. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 4.62% at December 31, 2021, compared to 4.97% at September 30, 2021.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the fourth quarter of 2021, excluding loan loss reserves, was $10.46 billion with a weighted average yield of 5.03%, compared to $8.18 billion and 5.55% for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease in average yield was primarily due to lower rates on originations when compared to runoff.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a $10.3 million reversal of provision for loan losses associated with CECL on the Company’s loan and investment portfolio. At December 31, 2021, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $113.2 million. The Company had three non-performing loans with a carrying value of $22.7 million, before related loan loss reserves of $2.6 million, compared to six loans with a carrying value of $55.6 million, before related loan loss reserves of $2.6 million as of September 30, 2021.

Financing Activity

The Company completed its largest collateralized securitization vehicle to date totaling $2.10 billion of real estate related assets and cash. Investment grade-rated notes totaling $1.71 billion were issued, and the Company retained subordinate interests in the issuing vehicle of $385.9 million. The facility has a two-and-a-half-year asset replenishment period and an initial weighted average interest rate of 1.68% over LIBOR, excluding fees and transaction costs.

The Company completed the unwind of a previously issued CLO, redeeming $533.0 million of outstanding notes, which were repaid primarily from the refinancing of the remaining assets primarily within the $2.10 billion CLO described above, as well as with cash held by this CLO, and expensed $2.0 million of deferred financing fees into loss on extinguishment of debt on the consolidated statements of income.

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at December 31, 2021 was $11.17 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 2.61% as compared to $8.58 billion and a rate of 2.64% at September 30, 2021. The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.38 billion, as compared to $7.31 billion for the third quarter of 2021. The average cost of borrowings for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 2.65%, compared to 2.76% for the third quarter of 2021.

Capital Markets

The Company raised a substantial amount of accretive capital to fund its significant growth primarily through the following transactions:

A public offering of 8.05 million shares of 6.25% Series F fixed-to-floating cumulative redeemable preferred stock, including the underwriters’ exercise of their over-allotment option, generating net proceeds of $194.8 million





Issuance of $180.0 million of 5.00% senior unsecured notes due in 2028 in a private placement, generating net proceeds of $177.2 million





Issuance of 7.91 million shares of common stock in a public offering receiving net proceeds of $153.9 million



Dividends

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.37 per share of common stock for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company’s seventh consecutive quarterly increase, representing a 23% increase over that time span. The dividend is payable on March 18, 2022 to common stockholders of record on March 4, 2022. The ex-dividend date is March 3, 2022.

ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Income ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) Quarter Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Interest income $ 144,315 $ 86,157 $ 466,087 $ 339,465 Interest expense 67,883 40,044 212,005 169,216 Net interest income 76,432 46,113 254,082 170,249 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net 36,935 34,041 123,037 94,607 Mortgage servicing rights 34,542 68,809 130,230 165,517 Servicing revenue, net 23,875 14,229 74,814 54,385 Property operating income 185 - 185 3,976 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 4,636 518 (2,684 ) (58,335 ) Other income, net 3,425 706 7,566 4,109 Total other revenue 103,598 118,303 333,148 264,259 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 43,149 42,728 171,796 144,380 Selling and administrative 11,868 8,334 45,575 37,348 Property operating expenses 297 120 718 4,898 Depreciation and amortization 1,865 1,810 7,215 7,640 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) (5,096 ) (6,884 ) (6,167 ) 14,822 Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (8,424 ) 1,600 (21,113 ) 61,110 Total other expenses 43,659 47,708 198,024 270,198 Income before extinguishment of debt, gain (loss) on real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 136,371 116,708 389,206 164,310 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,004 ) - (3,374 ) (3,546 ) Gain (loss) on real estate 2,466 1,493 3,693 (375 ) Income from equity affiliates 2,472 19,402 34,567 76,161 Provision for income taxes (12,929 ) (24,901 ) (46,285 ) (40,393 ) Net income 126,376 112,702 377,807 196,157 Preferred stock dividends 8,672 1,888 21,888 7,554 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 11,701 14,197 38,507 25,208 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 106,003 $ 96,617 $ 317,412 $ 163,395 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.72 $ 0.81 $ 2.30 $ 1.44 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.71 $ 0.80 $ 2.28 $ 1.41 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 147,899,133 119,875,315 137,830,691 113,811,471 Diluted 166,104,325 138,630,532 156,089,595 133,969,296 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.36 $ 0.32 $ 1.38 $ 1.23





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands—except share and per share data) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 404,580 $ 339,528 Restricted cash 486,690 197,470 Loans and investments, net (allowance for credit losses of $113,241 and $148,329) 11,981,048 5,285,868 Loans held-for-sale, net 1,093,609 986,919 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net 422,734 379,974 Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance for credit losses of $1,753 and $1,644) 140,484 95,524 Investments in equity affiliates 89,676 74,274 Due from related party 84,318 12,449 Goodwill and other intangible assets 100,760 105,451 Other assets 269,946 183,529 Total assets $ 15,073,845 $ 7,660,986 Liabilities and Equity: Credit and repurchase facilities $ 4,481,579 $ 2,234,883 Collateralized loan obligations 5,892,810 2,517,309 Senior unsecured notes 1,280,545 662,843 Convertible senior unsecured notes, net 259,385 267,973 Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities 142,382 141,656 Due to related party 26,570 2,365 Due to borrowers 96,641 89,325 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations 56,064 64,303 Other liabilities 287,885 197,644 Total liabilities 12,523,861 6,178,301 Equity: Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period: 556,163 89,472 Special voting preferred shares, 16,325,095 and 17,560,633 shares 8.25% Series A, 0 and 1,551,500 shares 7.75% Series B, 0 and 1,260,000 shares 8.50% Series C, 0 and 900,000 shares 6.375% Series D, 9,200,000 and 0 shares 6.25% Series E, 5,750,000 and 0 shares 6.25% Series F, 8,050,000 and 0 shares Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized, 151,362,181 and 123,181,173 shares issued and outstanding 1,514 1,232 Additional paid-in capital 1,797,913 1,317,109 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 62,532 (63,442 ) Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity 2,418,122 1,344,371 Noncontrolling interest 131,862 138,314 Total equity 2,549,984 1,482,685 Total liabilities and equity $ 15,073,845 $ 7,660,986





ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Structured

Business Agency

Business Other /

Eliminations (1) Consolidated Interest income $ 132,622 $ 11,693 $ - $ 144,315 Interest expense 62,640 5,243 - 67,883 Net interest income 69,982 6,450 - 76,432 Other revenue: Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net - 36,935 - 36,935 Mortgage servicing rights - 34,542 - 34,542 Servicing revenue - 38,747 - 38,747 Amortization of MSRs - (14,872 ) - (14,872 ) Property operating income 185 - - 185 Gain on derivative instruments, net - 4,636 - 4,636 Other income, net 3,385 40 - 3,425 Total other revenue 3,570 100,028 - 103,598 Other expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 13,659 29,490 - 43,149 Selling and administrative 5,586 6,282 - 11,868 Property operating expenses 297 - - 297 Depreciation and amortization 692 1,173 - 1,865 Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries) - (5,096 ) - (5,096 ) Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries) (8,416 ) (8 ) - (8,424 ) Total other expenses 11,818 31,841 - 43,659 Income before extinguishment of debt, gain on real estate, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes 61,734 74,637 - 136,371 Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,004 ) - - (2,004 ) Gain on real estate 2,466 - - 2,466 Income from equity affiliates 2,472 - - 2,472 Benefit from (provision for) income taxes 348 (13,277 ) - (12,929 ) Net income 65,016 61,360 - 126,376 Preferred stock dividends 8,672 - - 8,672 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest - - 11,701 11,701 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 56,344 $ 61,360 $ (11,701 ) $ 106,003 (1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.









ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited) (in thousands) December 31, 2021 Structured

Business Agency

Business Consolidated Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 142,771 $ 261,809 $ 404,580 Restricted cash 468,013 18,677 486,690 Loans and investments, net 11,981,048 - 11,981,048 Loans held-for-sale, net - 1,093,609 1,093,609 Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net - 422,734 422,734 Securities held-to-maturity, net - 140,484 140,484 Investments in equity affiliates 89,676 - 89,676 Goodwill and other intangible assets 12,500 88,260 100,760 Other assets 285,600 68,664 354,264 Total assets $ 12,979,608 $ 2,094,237 $ 15,073,845 Liabilities: Debt obligations $ 11,100,429 $ 956,272 $ 12,056,701 Allowance for loss-sharing obligations - 56,064 56,064 Other liabilities 278,726 132,370 411,096 Total liabilities $ 11,379,155 $ 1,144,706 $ 12,523,861



