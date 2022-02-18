NEP’s newest mobile unit, SRT3, revs up with 2022 NASCAR season

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEP Group, the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe, announced today that its U.S. Broadcast Services team has released a new mobile unit, SRT3, custom-built to support NASCAR’s Shared Resources.

SRT3 provides a scalable solution to connect to both the NEP and NASCAR centralized production environments. Its main functions include supporting all of NASCAR’s broadcast obligations, including the distribution of shared resource signals needed by various broadcast partners, the encoding of signals used for the remote production of world feeds, screen feeds, officiating, scoring, and race control.

This new mobile unit serves as the broad solution supporting NASCAR’s main production, and with the ability to easily transition to employ more IP gear, the dynamic SRT3 was designed to support NASCAR’s current and future needs, powered by NEP’s Platform Control (TFC).

The innovation of NEP Mobile Units like SRT3 is born out of an intimate understanding of what today’s live sports and entertainment content creators need. By collaborating with clients around the world to gain valuable insights and feedback, NEP’s global engineering teams are able to turn their needs into reality, supporting clients as they bring their content to life.

“Implementing NEP’s SRT3 for the 2022 NASCAR season has been a successful collaboration between our production teams and NEP’s talented team of broadcast engineers,” said Steve Stum, Vice President, Operations and Technical Production, NASCAR.

“We are excited about what this new mobile unit is adding to NASCAR’s Shared Resources and to our various broadcast partners, both for today and for what it will provide us in the future.”

An innovative mobile unit for an innovative racing event and beyond

SRT3 debuted at NASCAR’s inaugural “Clash at the Coliseum” race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Feb. 6, 2022. The LA Memorial Coliseum was transformed from a grass venue to a quarter-mile asphalt racetrack for this unique exhibition, and NEP’s SRT3 supported NASCAR in capturing the sights and sounds to tell the story of this historic event for the sport.

Following the success of its first show, SRT3 is now supporting NASCAR’s marquee event, this week’s 64th running of the Daytona 500, before deploying to each race on the 2022 circuit.

“The collaboration of NEP’s Systems Integration, Engineering and Remote Operations teams has evolved with much success. This project brings new innovations to the broadcast compound and everyone is proud of what’s been accomplished,” said Glen Levine, President, NEP U.S. Broadcast Services.

“This continues NEP’s decades-long relationship with NASCAR. Like so many projects we’ve worked with NASCAR on over the years, this technical solution was born in partnership with their production and technical teams. They were in need of a broadcast solution and trusted NEP to deliver a mobile unit design that meets all of their needs.”

NEP’s proprietary software solution, TFC, comes pre-loaded in new NEP mobile units

NEP’s Platform Control (TFC), part of NEP Group’s global production ecosystem, is the proprietary software solution behind NEP’s latest mobile units, like SRT3. TFC is the control system used throughout NEP’s ecosystem, including traditional remote facilities as well as centralized production facilities. TFC allows for configuring, provisioning, orchestration and granular monitoring of broadcast, IT and network systems. Built by NEP’s software engineers to solve the industry issues around IP control and software defined networking (SDN), TFC is technology agnostic, making it compatible with virtually any technology in the broadcast and live event environment.

All new NEP mobile units are outfitted with TFC, including Supershooter 6 and Supershooter 61, due out later in 2022. Supershooter 5, released in May, 2021, was the first fully IP mobile unit to be powered by TFC.

NEP mobile units Supershooter 1, TS2, Supershooter 29, EN1 and NCPXI are slated for various upgrades this year.

Learn more about NEP’s full range of mobile unit design and integration and its vision for centralized production on NEPGroup.com.

About NEP

NEP Group is the leading media technology partner for content creators around the globe. For more than 35 years, we have been delivering innovative products and services that enable our clients to make, manage and show the world their content—anywhere, anytime, on any platform. As a trusted partner working on some of the largest productions in the world, NEP offers a complete set of end-to-end solutions, from content capture to distribution—including a growing portfolio of transformational cloud-based, software-based and virtualized technologies. Our Live Production solutions range from AV services and live audience enhancements to traditional outside broadcast and cutting-edge centralized and cloud production. NEP’s Virtual

Production solutions start at the creative stage and end with exceptional execution across ICVFX, augmented reality, LED stages and more. And, our Media Processing solutions provide the tools and products our clients need to ingest, edit, store, search, manage and distribute their digital assets to rights holders across multiple platforms.

Headquartered in the United States, NEP has operations in 25 countries with over 4,000+ employees. Together, we have supported productions in over 100 countries on all seven continents, and we’re still growing. Our clients range from the leaders in sport, music, film and TV, to major corporate brands, agencies, to new content owners and creators all around the world. Learn how we are helping clients bring their creative visions, content, live sports and entertainment to life at nepgroup.com.

