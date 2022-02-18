Blue Rhino, International Rhino Foundation Team Up to Help Raise Awareness for Rhinos

Winston-Salem, NC, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tank exchange brand Blue Rhino and the International Rhino Foundation (IRF), a global wildlife conservation organization, announced today a partnership to raise awareness of rhino conservation efforts around the world.

IRF, founded in 1989 as the International Black Rhino Foundation and expanded four years later in recognition of the peril faced by the other four living rhino species (White, Greater One-Horned, Sumatran, and Javan), operates on-the-ground programs where rhinos reside in Africa and Asia, supporting viable rhino populations and their surrounding communities.

Blue Rhino, meanwhile, serves as the nation’s No. 1 propane tank-exchange brand and fuels backyard memories of millions of propane consumers each year. Found at more than 60,000 exchange locations in the U.S., the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, Blue Rhino helps light up customers’ grills, patio heaters, firepits, and more to help create these special memories with family, friends, and neighbors alike.

“The name Blue Rhino was inspired during a photo safari in Africa more than 25 years ago,” said Tamria Zertuche, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Rhino parent company Ferrellgas (OTC:FGPR). “We have long recognized the plight of these tough and majestic animals and we are thrilled to join forces with IRF to help protect the world’s rhino population. It’s one of the many important initiatives of the Ferrellgas Century Project, through which we will support social, environmental, and governance arenas over the next two decades, when we’ll celebrate Ferrellgas’ 100th anniversary.”

IRF Executive Director Nina Fascione says she looks forward to seeing what the two organizations can accomplish together. “We are excited to partner with Blue Rhino to engage more people in the effort to save rhinos in the wild,” Fascione said. “Working together, we can showcase rhino conservation in a fun yet impactful way.”

As part of the initiative, Blue Rhino will draw attention to IRF causes and encourage individuals to support its efforts through both marketing campaigns and on tanks sold at retail exchange locations across the country.

About Ferrellgas:

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com . For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com .