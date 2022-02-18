Worldwide Plastic to Fuel Industry to 2028 - Introduction of Go Green Processes Present Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic to Fuel Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The plastic to fuel market was valued at US$ 3521.09 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8804.20 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2021 to 2028.



With the rise of the human population, rapid economic expansion, ongoing urbanization, and changes in lifestyle, plastic waste production and consumption is rising at an alarming rate. Plastic waste has been a growing concern across the world in recent years. With a growing reliance on plastic, the practice of discarding plastic carelessly has become commonplace. Several waste-to-wealth methods have been created throughout the years to recycle and reuse plastic in novel ways. Converting plastic waste to fuel and making it useable for both residential and industrial needs is one of the current innovations. Plastic to fuel conversion has previously been successfully done in countries such as Japan, Germany, and the US. These three have also been effective in turning conversion processes into viable company models. Similarly, countries such as India and Canada are increasingly adopting the plastic to fuel process.



Based on technology, the pyrolysis segment held the largest share in the global plastic to fuel market. Pyrolysis is a well-known method for producing fuel from plastic. It is a thermal breakdown process that occurs in the absence of oxygen at temperature between 400 and 500C. Pyrolysis penetration in the plastics-to-fuel market is boosted by the rising demand for liquid fuel in the end-user sectors and the cost-effectiveness of pyrolysis over alternative thermal degradation technologies. In addition, there are various sellers of system and equipment components in the market, which reduces downtime and delays in operations. Companies are increasingly considering pyrolysis as a prominent solution for their PTF plants. Agilyx Inc., for example, uses pyrolysis technology in their IP-protected reactor where post-use plastic is broken down for processing. It allows the trash's energy and raw materials to be repurposed, decreasing the environmental impact of incorrect rubbish disposal.



The COVID-19 outbreak spreading across the globe has critically impacted all industries globally. Any hindrance on industries directly affects the region's economic development. The unprecedented rise in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases across the countries and the subsequent lockdown to combat the spread of the virus in the first two quarters of 2020 has led to numerous businesses to come on a standby situation. In 2020, technological investments experienced a dip owing to the above-mentioned reasons. The sudden lockdown imposed in many countries across the world, due to the outbreak, has severely impacted the industrial plants leading to reduced activities. Therefore, the plastic to fuel market witnessed decline in the growth. However, the economy is anticipated to normalize in the coming years and plastic to fuel plants activity throughout the world began to normalize as well in the third quarter of 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Plastic to Fuel Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Rest of World - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Plastic to Fuel - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Awareness Regarding Green House Gas Emission from Fuel Making Sector

5.1.2 Increasing Energy Requirement

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Regarding Usage of Non-renewable Energy Sources

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Introduction of Go Green Process

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Waste to Fuel Initiatives

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Plastic to Fuel - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Plastic to Fuel Market Overview

6.2 Global Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Plastic to Fuel Market- by Technology

7.1 Overview

7.2 Plastic to Fuel Market, by Technology (2020 & 2028)

7.3 Pyrolysis

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pyrolysis: Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Gasification

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Gasification: Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Depolymerization

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Depolymerization: Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Plastic to Fuel Market- by End Product

8.1 Overview

8.2 Plastic to Fuel Market, by End Product (2020 & 2028)

8.3 Crude Oil

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Crude Oil: Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hydrogen

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hydrogen: Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Plastic to Fuel Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Plastic to Fuel Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Plastic to Fuel Market

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of World



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

11.3 New Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Agilyx

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Klean Industries Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 nexus FUELS, LLC

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Plastic2Oil, Inc.

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Cassandra Oil AB

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Bradam Group, LLC.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 RESYNERGI

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 MK Aromatics Limited

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Plastic Advanced Recycling Corp.

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 OMV Aktiengesellschaft

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

