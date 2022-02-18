The Worldwide Organ Transplantation Industry is Expected to Reach $22.1 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organ Transplantation Market (2021-2026) by Treatment, Organ, Product, Transplant, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Organ Transplantation Market is estimated to be USD 12.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.1 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.28%.



Market Dynamics

Factors for Driving the market are demand for tissue and organ plantation is high for organ failure treatment. Organ failure occurs due to various factors such as frivolous trauma, loss of blood, poisoning, drug abuse, etc. The increasing prevalence of renal disease, overconsumption of alcohol, and unhealthy diet have provided a push for the growth of the Organ Transplantation market. Huge population suffering from chronic illness and organ failure.

Treatment of failure contributing to the development and Technological advancement and increasing issue banks are also boosting the market. A rise in demand for organ replacement, mainly kidney, heart, liver, is very high globally. High cost for transplantation including, the expensiveness of the accomplished services, the limited number of donors available, the number of failures that happen, hampers the market. An increasing incidence of organ failure creates tension among patients. The challenges are the Shortage of resources available in the market.



The Global Organ Transplantation Market is segmented based on Treatment, Organ, Product, Transplant, End User, and Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Novartis International AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Transonic, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Astellas Pharma Inc. Preservation Solutions, Inc., OrganOX Limited, Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd., Transplant Biomedical, TransMedic Inc., Accord healthcare GmbH, Sanofi, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Organ Transplantation Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using a Competitive Quadrant, Infogence's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1.1.1 Drivers

4.1.1.2 High Demand for Tissue and Organ Plantation

4.1.1.3 Increasing Prevalence of Renal Disease

4.1.1.4 Large Population Suffering from Chronic Diseases

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.2.1 High Cost of Transplantation

4.1.2.2 Increasing Incident of Organ Failure

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.3.1 Treatment of Failure Contributing to Growth

4.1.3.2 Technological Advancement and Increasing Issue Banks

4.1.3.3 The Rise in Demand of Organ Replacement

4.1.4 Challenges

4.1.4.1 Shortage of Resources

4.1.4.2 Large and Scarce Competition

4.1.4.3 Impact of Domestic Tariffs



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Organ Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Heart

6.3 Kidney

6.4 Liver

6.5 Lungs

6.6 Other



7 Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Organ Preservation Solution

7.3 Transplant Diagnostics

7.4 Tissue Products

7.5 Other



8 Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Transplant Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Autograft

8.3 Allograft and Allotransplantation

8.4 Xenograft

8.5 Xenotransplantation

8.6 Other



9 Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Treatment Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Analgesic

9.3 Immunosuppressant

9.3.1 Calcineurin inhibitors

9.3.1.1 Tacrolimus

9.3.1.2 Cyclosporine

9.3.2 mTOR inhibitor

9.3.2.1 Sirolimus

9.3.2.2 Everolimus

9.3.3 Antiproliferative agents

9.3.4 Steroids

9.3.5 Other

9.4 Other



10 Global Organ Transplantation Market, By End User Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.3 Transplant Centers

10.4 Others



11 Global Organ Transplantation Market, By Geography

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Novartis International AG

13.2 Terumo Medical Corporation

13.3 Transonic

13.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.5 Astellas Pharma Inc.

13.6 Preservation Solutions, Inc.

13.7 OrganOX Limited

13.8 Bio-Med Pvt. Ltd.

13.9 Transplant Biomedical

13.10 TransMedic Inc.

13.11 Accord healthcare GmbH

13.12 Sanofi

13.13 Pfizer Inc.

13.14 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

13.15 GlaxoSmithKline plc.

13.16 Medtronic

13.17 Terumo corporation

13.18 AbbVie Inc.

13.19 Stryker

13.20 Zimmer Biomet

13.21 Organdonor.gov

13.22 NHS Blood and transplant

13.23 21st-century medicine

13.24 Biolife solutions

13.25 Teva pharmaceutical

13.26 Veloxis pharmaceutical



14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/va2p6e

Attachment